By John Tilak
TORONTO, Nov 27 Canada's main stock index fell
on Thursday as the outcome of an Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries meeting hit oil prices, weighing on shares
of energy producers and offsetting gains in most of the sectors.
The OPEC meeting was the market's focus as it came after
months of depressed oil prices, which have been weighed by
concerns about increasing supply and sluggish demand for the
commodity. The cartel did not announce the output cut investors
were hoping for. Oil prices tumbled to a four-year low.
Energy shares, which are down about 29 percent since the
middle of June, slumped 4.8 percent on Thursday.
"Energy shares are still vulnerable. I don't think they've
shown signs of bottoming yet," said John Ing, president of
Maison Placements Canada.
"This is going to drag on," he added. "The industry was
hoping for higher oil prices, but it looks like prices are going
to remain under pressure."
Overall, trading volumes were light because of the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 41.12 points, or 0.27 percent, at 14,997.29.
Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Among shares of energy producers, Suncor Energy Inc
gave back 5.6 percent to C$36.89 and had the biggest negative
influence on the market. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
lost 3.5 percent to C$39.95.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
advanced 0.4 percent. Royal Bank of Canada climbed 0.5
percent to C$83.16, and Bank of Montreal rose 0.4
percent to C$83.96.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)