* TSX down 115.97 points, or 0.77 percent, at 14,922.44
* Energy shares drop 6.9 percent
* Suncor, Canadian Natural lead market lower
By John Tilak and Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Nov 27 Canada's main stock index
declined on Thursday as oil prices plunged after the outcome of
an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting
disappointed investors, dragging down shares of energy
producers.
The OPEC meeting was the market's focus as it came after
months of depressed oil prices, which have been weighed by
concerns about increasing supply and sluggish demand for the
commodity.
The cartel did not announce the output cut investors were
hoping for, and oil prices tumbled to a four-year low.
Energy shares, which have lost nearly a third of their value
since the middle of June, slumped 6.9 percent on Thursday.
"It's another leg down. There doesn't seem to be a bottom
for oil anytime soon," said Marcus Xu, president and portfolio
manager at M.Y. Capital Management Corp in Vancouver, who said
he was holding on to his energy investments.
"At the end of the day, these are big companies and they're
going to be around," he added. "They are still going to produce
oil that will be needed for a lot of things. There's pretty deep
value in these companies right now."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 115.97 points, or 0.77 percent, at
14,922.44.
Among shares of energy producers, Suncor Energy Inc
gave back 5.7 percent to C$36.86 and had the biggest negative
influence on the market. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
lost 7.1 percent to C$38.45.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
advanced 0.5 percent. Royal Bank of Canada climbed 0.7
percent to C$83.33, and Bank of Montreal rose 0.4
percent to C$83.88.
