* TSX ends up 5.25 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,620.07
* BMO drops 2.3 percent after reporting results
(Adds portfolio manager comment, details, updates prices to
close)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Dec 2 Canada's main stock index closed
marginally lower on Tuesday, with gains in energy and railway
stocks offset by weakness from some major banks, gold miners and
telecom companies.
Bank of Montreal shares fell 2.3 percent to C$81.42
after the country's fourth-largest bank kicked off the
fourth-quarter reporting season for Canadian lenders with
weaker-than-expected profit, hurt by results at its capital
markets arm.
Other banks including Royal Bank of Canada and
Toronto-Dominion Bank were also lower on the day.
While crude oil showed no sign of bouncing off its mid-2010
lows, the Canadian resource stocks that produce and sell the
commodity or build pipelines to transport it appeared inured to
the latest sign of global oversupply.
"In the energy and materials names, a lot of the damage has
been done," said Youssef Zohny, portfolio manager at
StennerZohny Investment Partners of Richardson GMP Ltd. "Of
course things could go lower ... but relative value to other
sectors right now are showing some pretty good value."
Canadian Natural Resources added 2 percent to
C$39.18, TransCanada Corp gained 1.7 percent to C$55.10, and
Enbridge Inc moved 1.2 percent higher, to C$52.59.
Both oil prices and energy shares have declined
significantly since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries decided last week not to cut production.
The index's energy sector has lost about a third of its
value since the middle of June.
"It's difficult to see anything happening to strengthen oil
before the end of the year," said Gavin Graham, chief strategy
officer at Integris Pension Management Corp, adding investors
should be wary of oil companies carrying high levels of debt.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended the session down 5.25 points, or 0.04 percent,
at 14,620.07.
The gold-mining sector dropped 2.8 percent, mirroring a
similar fall in the bullion price. Barrick Gold Corp
gave back 3.5 percent to C$13.58, and Goldcorp Inc lost
3.4 percent to C$23.25.
($1=$1.14 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway
and Meredith Mazzilli)