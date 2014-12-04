* TSX down 184.91 points, or 1.25 percent, at 14,569.15
* All 10 main index sectors decline
* Energy shares drop 4.3 percent
By John Tilak
TORONTO, Dec 4 Canada's main stock index dropped
on Thursday as Toronto-Dominion Bank fell after the
lender's quarterly results disappointed the market, offsetting a
surge in Enbridge Inc after the pipeline company
announced restructuring plans and a dividend increase.
Further, shares of energy producers tumbled again, this time
after news of Saudi Arabia making deep price cuts for U.S. and
Asian buyers sent the price of oil lower.
Enbridge shares shot up 10.5 percent after the company said
late on Wednesday it will transfer its Canadian liquids
pipelines business and certain renewable energy assets to an
affiliate, and raised its quarterly dividend by a third.
TD reported a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and
said it expects a more challenging operating environment in
2015. The stock shed 3 percent to C$55.21.
"The banks are starting to miss on earnings. I'm cautious
towards the Canadian banks at the moment," said Colin
Cieszynski, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.
"You've got the three pillars, energy, financials and
materials, under stress," he added. "The TSX is vulnerable on a
tougher outlook for the banks and distress in energy and
materials."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 184.91 points, or 1.25 percent, at 14,569.15.
All 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, gave
back 1.3 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia lost 1.3 percent
to C$68.12.
Shares of energy producers declined 4.3 percent, with Suncor
Energy Inc losing 2.6 percent to C$36.40 and Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd slipping 2.9 percent to C$37.82.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)