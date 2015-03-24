* TSX up 72.75 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,029.69
* Nine of 10 main index sectors advance
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 24 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday as strength in energy and financial shares helped
offset sluggish economic data from China.
A private survey showed that China's factory sector activity
fell to its lowest in 11 months in March.
Commodity prices have been rebounding over the past week,
buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar, since the Federal Reserve's
comments on plans to raise interest rates was less hawkish than
many had expected. The price of U.S. crude oil was up slightly.
"The U.S. dollar weakness is giving a lift. The Fed's
(comments) on rates are still having a rose-colored effect over
the markets in general," said John Ing, president of Maison
Placements Canada.
"Bull markets climb the walls of worry, but there is no
question in my mind that the markets are richly valued," he
added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 72.75 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,029.69.
Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, rose
0.3 percent. Royal Bank of Canada added 0.4 percent to
C$77.03, and Toronto Dominion Bank was up 0.4 percent at
C$54.33.
Energy producers climbed 0.7 percent, with Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd jumping 1.5 percent to C$37.91, and
Suncor Energy Inc gaining 0.5 percent to C$35.93.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)