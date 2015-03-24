* TSX up 124.05 points, or 0.83 percent, at 15,081.26
* Nine of 10 main index sectors advance
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 24 Canada's main stock index rose
for a third straight session on Tuesday, driven by gains in
shares of energy producers and financial companies despite
sluggish economic data from China.
A private survey showed that China's factory sector activity
fell to its lowest level in 11 months in March, raising concerns
about growth in the world's second-biggest economy and
increasing hopes that the government might provide more
stimulus.
Energy shares shrugged off weakness in the price of oil,
which was hit by a rebound in the U.S. dollar. The TSX is up
about 3 percent so far this year.
"It's quite likely that value investors are getting into the
market as the TSX has underperformed the U.S. stock market for
quite a while," said Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice
president of research at Global Securities in Vancouver.
He expects the Canadian market to record a drop between now
and the end of the year.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 124.05 points, or 0.83 percent, at
15,081.26. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, rose
0.5 percent. Royal Bank of Canada added 0.4 percent to
C$77.02, and Toronto Dominion Bank was up 0.6 percent at
C$54.45.
Shares of energy producers climbed 1.2 percent. Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd jumped 1.6 percent to C$37.93,
and Suncor Energy Inc gained 0.6 percent to C$35.97.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Leslie Adler)