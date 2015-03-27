By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index was
lower on Friday, with the declines led by natural resource
shares, pulled lower by a retreat in commodity prices, and bank
stocks.
Among the most influential movers on the index were oil
companies Enbridge Inc, which was down 1.3 percent at
C$60.26, and Transcanada Corp which was off 1.48
percent at C$53.75. The overall energy group was down 0.8
percent.
Crude prices fell on Friday as concerns over crude supplies
in the Middle East following an air strike in Yemen by Saudi
Arabia and its allies, receded.
"It's all the oils again. The problems in Yemen are not
going to have any side effects," said David Cockfield, managing
director and portfolio manager at Northland Wealth Management.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 48.59 points, or 0.3 percent, at 14,821.21.
Six of index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, but
index heavy-weights - financials, materials, and energy stocks -
were all lower.
Other key decliners included Royal Bank of Canada,
which fell 0.84 percent to C$75.15, and the Toronto Dominion
Bank, which declined 0.86 percent to C$53.18. The
overall financial group retreated 0.84 percent.
"The banks have been poor performers for a while. People
have a negative view of market and they're using them as a
source of cash - they're easy to sell, they're easy to buy,"
Cockfield said.
"They are economy stocks, and from an economic standpoint,
it looks like we're going to have a slow year. But we still like
them."
The materials group, home to mining firms, were off nearly
0.9 percent as gold and copper prices slipped.
Blackberry Ltd shares were among the advancers,
rising 3.4 percent to C$11.99 after the company posted
better-than-expected quarterly earnings and offered signs its
turnaround efforts may be gaining traction.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)