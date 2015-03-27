By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index
finished lower on Friday in a retreat led by financial stocks
and by energy companies, which were pulled down by a sharp fall
in crude prices.
The price of oil sank some 5 percent as the likelihood of an
Iran nuclear deal with the West, which could result in more
crude supply on the market, trumped concern over an air strike
in Yemen by Saudi Arabia and its allies that could endanger a
major oil supply route.
"The energy group is again being driven by crude oil ... We
had a spike yesterday on geopolitical concerns, but obviously
that didn't last today," said Elvis Picardo, strategist at
Global Securities in Vancouver.
The overall energy group fell 0.9 percent and a major
decliner in the sector was Vermilion Energy Inc, down
2.2 percent at C$54.07.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
finished the session down 57.38 points, or 0.4
percent, at 14,812.42. Four of the index's 10 main groups,
including the heavyweight financials, materials, and energy
groups, were in negative territory.
The index was down almost 0.9 percent on the week.
The financial sector was off 0.85 percent. In the group,
Fairfax Financial Holdings, one of the largest
shareholders in smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd, fell
just under 1 percent to C$727.00, and was the most influential
decliner on the index.
Royal Bank of Canada was down 0.8 percent at
C$75.09.
"The banks have been poor performers for a while. People
have a negative view of market and they're using them as a
source of cash. They're easy to sell, they're easy to buy," said
David Cockfield, managing director and portfolio manager at
Northland Wealth Management.
"They are economy stocks, and from an economic standpoint,
it looks like we're going to have a slow year. But we still like
them."
BlackBerry Ltd shares rose 3.4 percent to C$11.99 after the
company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings,
though it also posted a much bigger-than-expected decline in
revenue.
The materials group, home to mining companies, was off 0.3
percent as gold and copper prices fell.
($1=$1.26 Canadian)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon and Peter
Galloway)