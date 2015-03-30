* TSX up 131.17 points, or 0.89 percent, at 14,943.59
* Nine of 10 main index sectors advance
* Catamaran jumps 25 percent on takeover deal
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 30 Canada's main stock index
climbed on Monday, supported by advances in the financial sector
and a jump in Catamaran Corp after UnitedHealth Group
Inc agreed to buy the pharmacy benefit manager.
.
Catamaran's shares shot up 25 percent to C$76.05, helping
drive a 7 percent gain in the healthcare sector.
Recent economic data and comments from executives raised
expectations that China might undertake more monetary easing
measures. While global equity markets benefited from those
hopes, some market experts wondered if the optimism was
justified.
"It's all fine that China is going to put stimulus into the
system, but the reality is that it's doing it because its
economy is (slowing)," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market
strategist at CMC Markets.
"It's an excuse for day-to-day trading, but I'm not
convinced that it's the foundation of a sustainable rally," he
added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 131.17 points, or 0.89 percent, at 14,943.59.
Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Financial shares climbed 0.8 percent. Toronto Dominion Bank
rose 1.1 percent to C$53.74, and Bank of Nova Scotia
was up 1 percent at C$62.94.
The energy sector gained 0.8 percent, shrugging off declines
in oil prices. Suncor Energy Inc added 1.5 percent to
C$37.17, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd rose 0.9
percent to C$39.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)