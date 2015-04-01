* TSX down 3.56 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,898.88
* Six of 10 main index sectors decline
* Barrick, Goldcorp soar with bullion price
By John Tilak
TORONTO, April 1 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Wednesday as strength in the price of
commodities such as oil and bullion helped drive gains in the
energy and mining sectors, offsetting weakness in the financial
sector.
Oil prices were higher as negotiations over Iran's nuclear
program dragged on.
Trading in the benchmark Canadian index, which recorded a
gain of 1.9 percent in the first quarter, has been choppy in
recent months because of volatility in commodity prices.
"We're going to be in these types of markets. At least the
fluctuations don't seem too violent in scope," said David
Cockfield, managing director and portfolio manager at Northland
Wealth Management.
"While I'm getting more negative on the energy sector, and
in particular the oil stocks, I am becoming more positive on the
longer term economic outlook," he added.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 3.56 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,898.88.
Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.
Financial shares fell, with Royal Bank of Canada
slipping 0.4 percent to C$75.91.
Shares of energy producers gained 0.3 percent. Suncor Energy
Inc added 0.7 percent to C$37.27, and Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd rose 0.4 percent to C$38.96.
The gold-mining sector jumped 3.5 percent, reflecting a
rally in the bullion price. Barrick Gold Corp advanced
4.8 percent to C$14.52, and Goldcorp Inc climbed 3.7
percent to C$23.76.