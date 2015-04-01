* TSX ends down 40.11 points, or 0.27 percent, at 14,942.55
* Six of 10 main index sectors decline
* Barrick, Goldcorp soar with bullion price
By John Tilak
TORONTO, April 1 Canada's main stock index
gained on Wednesday as rising prices for commodities such as oil
and bullion bolstered the energy and mining sectors, which
together make up almost a third of the index.
Oil prices jumped after three days of losses as U.S. crude
output fell for the first time in two months. Gold also
rallied after a downbeat U.S. jobs report suggested policymakers
there could delay a tightening of U.S. monetary policy.
Barrick Gold Corp surged 9.5 percent to C$15.16 and
Goldcorp Inc rose 4.7 percent to C$24. The pair, two of
the world's largest gold miners, topped all positive
influencers.
Fund managers said Canadian trading would likely struggle to
form a coherent narrative in coming weeks and months as a range
of issues jostle for attention.
"It doesn't feel very calm out there," said Marcus Xu,
portfolio manager at M.Y. Capital Management Corp in Vancouver.
"We are entering a quarter that's full of uncertainty, whether
it is on corporate earnings, Fed interest rate (policy) or
commodity prices. This quarter will be confusing and volatile."
Trading in the benchmark Canadian index, which recorded a
gain of 1.9 percent in the first quarter, has been choppy in
recent months because of volatility in commodity prices.
Xu said he was sticking to a forecast of single-digit gains
for the second quarter but that a pullback was also possible.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 40.11 points, or 0.27 percent, at
14,942.55. Six of the 10 main sectors ended lower.
"At least the fluctuations don't seem too violent in scope,"
said David Cockfield, portfolio manager at Northland Wealth
Management. "While I'm getting more negative on the energy
sector, and in particular the oil stocks, I am becoming more
positive on the longer-term economic outlook," he said.
Shares of energy producers gained 1.1 percent, resuming an
upward trend that began in mid-March. Crescent Point Energy Corp
gained 3.2 percent to C$29.14 and Suncor Energy Inc
added 0.7 percent to C$37.25.
Financial shares fell, with Manulife Financial Corp
slipping 1.1 percent to C$21.28.
