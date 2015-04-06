(Adds fund manager comment, updates prices to close)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index
gained half a percent on Monday as a jump in the prices of crude
oil and gold helped oil and gas stocks and mining issues finish
higher.
Energy stocks gained almost 2 percent, rising in tandem with
a surge in crude prices, which rose after Saudi Arabia hiked its
oil prices for Asia for a second month in a row and as U.S
inventories data showed barely a rise last week.
Canadian Natural Resources added 2.4 percent to
C$40.25 and Enbridge Inc rose 1.2 percent to C$61.39.
Crescent Point Energy Co climbed 3.2 percent to
C$30.80.
But one fund manager said that while some energy names, such
as Crescent Point, Suncor Energy Inc and Teck Resources
Ltd, should be attractive for patient investors,
choppy trading will likely continue.
"It's a little unwise to chase some of the stocks in those
sectors because they will continue to be volatile going
forward," said Elvis Picardo, strategist at Global Securities in
Vancouver.
"For someone with a longer-term view these are really great
levels to be adding to positions or even setting up new
positions," he said.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 74.03 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,100.65.
Six of the ten main sectors gained.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd jumped 9.8 percent to
C$4.47 after Mongolia's prime minister said the country will
move ahead will development of a copper mine in which the Rio
Tinto-controlled company owns a majority stake.
Canadian equities were also boosted by a much
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report for March on Friday, the
latest in a recent string of weaker U.S. economic data adding to
growing speculation the Federal Reserve will delay a
much-anticipated interest rate hike.
"I think it's positive for risk assets and positive for
equities because rates aren't really going up aggressively in
the next little bit," said Bryden Teich, associate portfolio
manager at Avenue Investment Management.
Gold hit a seven-week high during the session, burnished by
the possibility of a U.S. rate hike delay.
Two of the most influential movers on the index were gold
miners: Barrick Gold Corp, which rose 5.4 percent to
C$15.74, and Goldcorp Inc, which advanced 1.8 percent to
C$24.09.
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
