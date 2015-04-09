* TSX climbes 139.38 points, or 0.92 percent, to 15,352.98

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, April 9 Canada's main stock index tracked positive global sentiment and rose across the board on Thursday for the sixth straight session, with energy stocks, underpinned by a rebound in crude prices, leading the charge.

The most influential movers on the index were Suncor Energy Inc, which rose 2.4 percent to C$39.72, and Canadian Natural Resources, which advanced 1.8 percent to C$40.71. The overall energy group climbed 1.6 percent.

"It's, so far, looking very good - a rebound primarily from the oil in the energy sector," said John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities.

Crude prices were hit hard during the previous session, slumping more than 6 percent, after data showed U.S. crude inventories soared three times more than expected during the prior week, hitting a record 482.39 million barrels.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.9 percent to 50.85, while Brent crude added 2.2 percent to $56.79.

At 10:35 a.m. EDT (1435 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 139.38 points, or 0.92 percent, to 15,352.98.

All 10 of the index's 10 main groups were higher, though a number of gold mining stocks struggled amid falling bullion prices. Gold futures fell 0.7 percent to $1,195.3.

Financial stocks, which include Canada's largest banks, rose 0.7 percent. The sector makes up nearly 35 percent of the entire index's weight.

Kinsey noted the group had been struggling but that sentiment has become more positive recently, after many of the major banks increased their dividends.

"In this low rate environment, that's pretty good," he said.

Toronto Dominion Bank shares rose 1.2 percent to C$55.28, while Royal Bank of Canada rose nearly 1 percent to C$79.15.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 154 to 82, for a 1.88-to-1 ratio on the upside.

The index was posting 9 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)