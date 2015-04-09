* TSX up 112.71 points, or 0.74 percent, at 15,326.31
* All 10 of the index's main sectors advance
* Energy stocks up 1.5 percent, financials up 0.7 percent
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 9 Canada's main stock index
notched its sixth straight gain and its highest close since
September on Thursday, led up by big banks and industrial and
energy shares.
Oil and gas shares were up 1.5 percent as a rise in oil
prices helped some producers, while the overall long-term
outlook for the sector was seen as less pessimistic.
"You've seen oversold sectors, particularly within the
energy complex, starting to see some very early evidence of
stability," said Sid Mokhtari, a market technician at CIBC World
Markets. "People at minimum don't want to be short the complex."
Among energy winners, Suncor Energy Inc rose 1.4
percent to C$39.37, and Canadian Natural Resources
advanced 1.3 percent to C$40.52.
"It's, so far, looking very good - a rebound primarily from
the oil in the energy sector," said John Kinsey, portfolio
manager at Caldwell Securities.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 112.71 points, or 0.74 percent, at 15,326.31.
In the industrials sector, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
gained 2.2 percent to C$236.61 and rival Canadian
National Railway Co added 1.1 percent to C$84.12.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by 142 to 95, for a
1.49-to-1 ratio on the upside. Ten stocks posted new 52-week
highs and two posted new lows in the session.
CIBC's Mokhtari said that while further upside is possible,
resistance will likely surface in the 15,600-15,800 range.
All of the index's 10 main groups were higher, though a
number of gold-mining stocks struggled amid falling bullion
prices.
Financial stocks, which include Canada's largest banks, rose
0.7 percent. The sector makes up nearly 35 percent of the
index's weight.
Caldwell's Kinsey noted the group had been struggling but
that sentiment has become more positive recently after many of
the major banks increased their dividends.
"In this low-rate environment, that's pretty good," he said.
Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 1.1 percent to C$55.25,
while Royal Bank of Canada gained 0.9 percent to
C$79.08.
($1=$1.26 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Peter Galloway)