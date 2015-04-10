TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, setting up the market for a seventh day of gains, buoyed by Bombardier Inc and by resource stocks that were lifted by higher commodity prices.

A Reuters report that said Bombardier was exploring ways to raise money from its transportation unit, potentially worth up to $5 billion, as it grapples with cost overruns in its aircraft business, sent shares up 5.4 percent at C$2.74 in late morning trading. Shares were earlier up as much as 7.3 percent.

Some of the most influential movers on the index were Suncor Energy Inc, which rose 1.24 percent to C$39.86, and TransCanada Corp, which advanced 1.0 percent to C$55.77. The overall energy group climbed 0.8 percent.

Crude prices headed for a weekly gain as concerns eased that an interim Iran nuclear deal would lead to a rapid jump in Iranian oil supplies. Still, advances were capped by news this week that showed global stockpiles were still abundant.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.5 percent at $51.53, while Brent crude added 1.9 percent to $57.67.

At 10:50 a.m. EDT (1450 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 64.2 points, or 0.42 percent, to 15,390.51. Seven of the index's 10 main groups advanced.

"In general, investors are struggling to find a direction and you see the TSX essentially rangebound," said Julie Brough, vice president at Morgan Meighen & Associates.

"With the rally in energy in the last few days, you're getting to the top of that range again. The question now is can it break out of that or not?"

Other top index movers included Goldcorp Inc, which climbed 3.3 percent to C$24.44. The overall materials group rose 1.3 percent.

A rise in gold prices gathered momentum after prices broke through a technical resistance level that triggered automatic buy orders. Gold futures added 1.2 percent to $1,208.3.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 156 to 83, for a 1.88-to-1 ratio on the upside.

The index was posting 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)