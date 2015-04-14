(Adds fund manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX gains 5.69 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,389.28
* Nine of the 10 main sectors fall
* Energy shares seen boosted by Mideast tensions, price
outlook
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 14 Canada's main stock index eked
out a small gain on Tuesday as a rally in energy stocks
single-handedly held off steep declines in a range of
industrial, consumer and mining shares.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended a seven-day win streak on Monday that took it to
its highest since September, and has since fluctuated around
15,400 points.
The index ended up 5.69 points, or 0.04 percent, at
15,389.28 on Tuesday. Of the 10 main sectors, only energy rose.
One fund manager said the rebound in energy stocks was
helped by a range of factors, including rising geopolitical
concerns in the Middle East, a more optimistic view on merger
opportunities and the long-term oil price outlook after Royal
Dutch Shell made a bid for BG Group last week.
Investors who believe oil will recover robustly from the
stunning price retreat since last June would find valuations
reasonable, said Gavin Graham, chief strategy officer at
Integris Pension Management Corp.
"They're not necessarily cheap," he said.
Energy stocks, which account for 30 percent of the index's
weight, have in recent months hurt the TSX while markets in the
United States and Europe have surged.
"The markets with a big weight in commodity producers,
particularly energy, they've all been these laggards in what has
been a really strong bull market phase for the last six months."
Shares of Canada's two largest rail operators fell, with
Canadian National Railway Co slipping 0.9 percent to
C$82.26, and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd falling 1.3
percent to C$233.16.
The two company's shares were hit after analysts cut their
price targets. The overall industrials group retreated 0.6
percent.
Fertilizer company Potash Corp gave up 1.2 percent
to C$40.98.
Media and cable company Shaw Communications Inc
was also a major decliner after the company, hurt by a slide in
video subscriptions, reported a 24 percent slide in profit. Its
shares were down 2.8 percent at C$28.10.
"The markets ... continue to consolidate the recent rally,"
said Fergal Smith, managing market strategist at Action
Economics.
Smith said risks for the equity market remained Greece debt
and uncertainty over the U.S. economic outlook and what that
means for the Federal Reserve.
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis, Steve Orlofsky and Diane Craft)