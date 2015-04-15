* TSX up 65.27 points, or 0.42 percent, at 15,454.55
* Energy companies rise as oil prices rally
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, April 15 Canada's main stock index rose
on Wednesday, touching its highest level since September, with
oil and gas shares leading the rally on stronger crude prices.
Among the oil and gas stocks that were most influential in
moving the index, Suncor Energy Inc rose 1.2 percent to
C$40.39, while Cenovus Energy Inc advanced 3.7 percent
to C$23.57. The index's energy sector climbed 1.6 percent.
"It's been a good day for crude oil, and that's helping
Canada. For the moment, it looks as though crude oil is
bottoming out," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist
at CMC Markets.
Middle Eastern tensions and signs of a dip in U.S. oil
production helped oil prices rise, although advances were
tempered by an International Energy Agency (IEA) report that
suggested supplies would take longer to tighten than previously
thought.
"The markets are doing well. Overall the sentiment for
equities is quite positive," Cieszynski said.
At 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.27 points, or 0.42
percent, at 15,454.55. It hit 15,498.05 at one point, its
highest level since Sept. 17.
Eight of the TSX's 10 main sectors gained ground.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 165 to
69, for a 2.39-to-1 ratio on the upside.
There were five new 52-week highs on the index and no new
lows.
The heavily weighted financials group rose 0.6 percent, led
by Bank of Nova Scotia, which rose 0.9 percent to
C$65.28, and by Royal Bank of Canada, which gained 0.6
percent to C$80.78.
The hefty materials group, home to mining companies, climbed
0.5 percent.
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by John Tilak and Alastair Sharp; Editing
by Peter Galloway)