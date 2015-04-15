(Adds fund manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 61.59 points, or 0.40 percent, at 15,450.87
* Energy companies rise as oil prices rally
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 15 A surge in the price of oil
helped Canada's main stock index gain on Wednesday, as its
weighty oil and gas companies rose.
During the session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index hit a fresh seven-month high, although
it later pared those advances to finish up 0.4 percent.
"The TSX is taking its cue from what's going on in crude
oil," said Shailesh Kshatriya, an associate director for client
strategies for Russell Investments Canada.
U.S. crude jumped nearly 6 percent to a 2015 high
after U.S. inventory data came in lighter than expected.
But Kshatriya warned that just as the Canadian index can
rise on the fortunes of its energy industry, which accounts for
more than 20 percent of its weight, so too can it fall.
"If there is another potential leg down in crude oil prices
a lot of momentum that the energy trade has been garnering over
the last several session could quickly reverse," he said.
Among the most influential oil and gas stocks were Suncor
Energy Inc, which added 1.9 percent to C$40.67, and
Canadian Natural Resources, which gained 1.9 percent to
C$42. The index's energy sector overall climbed 2.6 percent.
"It's been a good day for crude oil, and that's helping
Canada. For the moment, it looks as though crude oil is
bottoming out," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist
at CMC Markets.
The index ended the session up 61.59 points, or 0.40
percent, at 15,450.87. It hit 15,524.75 at one point, its
highest since Sept. 16.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz held interest rates
steady and suggested no further cuts are imminent on Wednesday,
adding that a key risk to his outlook is that the oil price
shock packs a more profound economic punch than he expects.
Russell's Kshatriya said that consumer names that have found
favor recently could also be hit in that scenario.
"The longer and the more protracted the potential negative
impact is for the Canadian economy from low oil prices and what
have you, the more enthusiasm for discretionary names has to be
questioned," he said.
Both discretionary and staples group were off more than 1
percent. Meanwhile the heavily weighted financials group rose
0.9 percent and the hefty materials group, home to mining
companies, climbed 0.4 percent.
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
