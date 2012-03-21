COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
March 21 Toronto's resource heavy index looked set to open higher on Wednesday with equities set to bounce back from the Tuesday's pull-back as investors bet U.S. housing data will give further evidence of economic recovery.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher open.
* U.S. stock index futures rose ahead of data on the housing market after the S&P 500 snapped a three-day winning streak in the prior session.
* European shares edged higher led by retailer Sainsbury, breaking a two-day downtrend as investors positioned for upbeat U.S. housing data in the hope it will provide further evidence of economic recovery.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global commodities benchmark, rose 0.17 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude oil rose as a surprise drawdown in U.S. stocks offset efforts by Saudi Arabia to lower prices by promising to ramp up supply if needed.
* Gold prices edged higher after dropping nearly 1 percent in the previous session, as a slightly weaker dollar came to the aid of buyers, while sluggish physical demand and an improving U.S. economic outlook capped gains.
* Copper steadied on Wednesday as support from a weaker dollar and a budding economic recovery in the United States offset worries about slower growth in China's demand for commodities.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Thomson Reuters Corp. : The news and information company has resumed an auction of its healthcare unit after shelving the process last year due to tough market conditions, sources familiar with the situation said.
* Miranda Technologies Inc. : The television broadcast technology provider said it will continue to talk to potential partners, after several expressions of interests failed to lead to a transaction in the last 12 months.
* Martinrea International Inc. : The auto parts maker posted a rise in quarterly profit, as its customers ramped up prodution of light vehicles in North America.
* Pacific Wildcat Resources : The minerals and metals firm has said it will drill this year at a new site in Kenya that has shown potential for rare earth deposits.
* Air Canada : The company that services planes for Air Canada ceased Canadian operations and fired its workers on Tuesday, a new headache for an airline already facing arbitration over two labor disputes.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Pretium Resources : Citigroup raises price target to C$22 from C$17, rating buy
* Raging River : Canaccord genuity starts with a buy rating
* Student Transportation : National bank financial resumes coverage with outperform
* WestFire Energy Ltd. : CIBC raises to sector performer from sector underperformer ($1= $0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Anil Kumar)
