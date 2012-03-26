March 26 Toronto's main stock index looked set
to open higher on Monday ahead of U.S. housing data that could
offer more evidence of a rebound in the the economy of Caanda's
biggest trade partner.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher open.
* U.S. stock index futures rose, pointing to an equities
rebound after the S&P's worst weekly performance so far this
year as investors looked ahead to February pending home sales
data.
* European shares were flat in a choppy session as falls in
Spain on concerns about a government setback in regional
elections offset a strong German economic survey.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.22 percent in early trade.
* Oil prices were steady at around $125 per barrel, pausing
after a rally of around 1.5 percent the previous session as
renewed worries about the financial stability of the eurozone
returned to the fore.
* Gold held near $1,660 an ounce in Europe, taking a breather
after recording its first weekly rise in four last week as
weakness in the euro weighed on prices and other commodities
like crude oil eased a touch.
* Copper fell as investors traded cautiously ahead of key
data this week, weighing up signs of improved demand in the
U.S., the world's largest economy, against lacklustre demand
growth in top consumer China.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : The engineering and
construction company reported fourth-quarter results and said
its CEO Pierre Duhaime resigned after it had identified material
weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting.
* Viterra <VT.TO >: Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper
said on Sunday that the structure of Glencore's C$6.1 billion
deal to buy the grain handler means it should not necessarily be
seen as a full foreign takeover.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Air Canada : CIBC raises to sector outperformer
from sector performer
* Conifex Timber : CIBC starts with sector
outperformer; price target C$12.25
* Industrielle Alliance Assurance : Canaccord ups
target to C$31 from C$28
* NAL Energy Corp. : National Bank Financial raises
price target to C$8.50 from C$8
* Pengrowth Energy : RBC cuts price target to C$10
from C$12, rating sector perform
* Sun Life Financial : Canaccord raises price target
to C$25 from C$23, rating hold
* Western Forest Products : CIBC starts with sector
outperformer, target C$1.55
($1= $0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Kishan Nair)