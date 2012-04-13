April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Friday as commodity prices weakened after
slower-than-expected growth data from China.
TOP STORIES
* China's economy grew at its slowest in nearly three years
in the first three months of 2012, with a weaker than expected
reading raising investor concerns that a five-quarter long slide
has not bottomed and that more policy action would be needed to
halt it.
* Former Research In Motion co-chief
executive Jim Balsillie sought to reinvent the BlackBerry
smartphone maker with a radical shift in strategy before he
stepped down, two sources with knowledge of his plans said.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co first-quarter profit fell 3
percent as recent recoveries in trading and deal-making failed
to lift investment banking revenue to earlier levels. But
results still beat Wall Street expectations.
* Exploration company Alderon Iron Ore Corp said on
Friday it agreed to sell a stake in itself and its Kami iron ore
project in eastern Canada to Chinese steel producer Hebei Iron &
Steel Group [HEBEIH.UL} for C$194 million ($195.4 million).
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:>, down 0.45 percent, pointed
to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell as concerns over Spain's
rising borrowing costs resurfaced. Disappointing Chinese growth
data also weighed. <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:>
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 305.44; down
0.06 percent
* Gold eased towards $1,670 an ounce on Friday, pausing in
its biggest one-week rally since late February, as the dollar
recovered lost ground against the euro.
* US Crude : $103.40; down 0.23 percent
* Brent Crude : $121.52; down 0.14 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $8,122.5; down 0.11 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Western Potash Corp. : The exploration company has
been in talks with potential partners for the better part of the
year and the company hopes to have a deal in place before the
end of the year, a company executive said on Thursday.
* Sino-Forest Corp. : The forestry company has
asked a Canadian court to extend a recently granted creditor
protection order until July 9, arguing this would create
certainty for potential buyers considering a bid for its
forestry assets in China.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Avalon Rare Metals : CIBC cuts price target to
C$8.50 from C$9.30
* Celtic Exploration : NBF resumes with outperform;
price target C$20; CIBC cuts price target to C$21.50 from C$23
* Cogeco Cable Inc. : CIBC cuts to sector performer
from sector outperformer; Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from
buy
* Eldorado Gold Corp. : BMO raises to outperform;
raises price target to C$20 from $18.50
* Goldgroup : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to
C$2 from C$2.60
* Ivanhoe Mines : Macquarie cuts target to C$23.50
from C$27, rating outperform
* Lake Shore Gold : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to
C$1.65, rating hold
* Taseko Mines Ltd. : CIBC cuts price target to
C$5.80 from C$6; Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$4.10 from
C$4.50, rating buy
ON THE CALENDAR:
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled
* Major U.S. economic data includes consumer prices and
U-Mich consumer sentiment index
($1= $0.99 Canadian)
