April 16 Toronto's main stock index looked set
to open slightly higher on Monday, tracking global markets, as a
strong start to the U.S. earnings season offered some support,
though investors remained cautious about rising Spanish
borrowing costs ahead of a bond auction this week.
TOP STORIES
* Nexen Inc. said first-quarter output from its
Long Lake project in Alberta rose about 10 percent sequentially
as the company looks to turn around the project that has never
reached its capacity. [ID: nL3E8FG4OU]
* Endeavour Silver Corp. : The silver miner is
buying two of AuRico Gold's : silver and gold mining
interests in Mexico for up to $250 million in cash and stock to
expand its footprint in the country.
* Fairborne Energy Ltd. said it will sell its oil
assets in the Greater Sinclair area in Manitoba and Saskatchewan
to a private oil and gas company for C$80 million to reduce
debt.
* French utility GDF Suez has agreed to buy the 30 percent
of British power producer International Power it does not
already own for 6.8 billion pounds, increasing its exposure to
fast-growing markets around the world.[ID: nL6E8FG0F5]
* Russian state oil firm Rosneft and U.S. Exxon Mobil Corp
will sign a wide-ranging strategic partnership at Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin's residence, sources familiar with the matter
said.[ID: nL6E8FG3XW]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call - Canada
-- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> edged up 0.03 percent.
* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were up
around 0.09-0.29 percent.
* European shares, rose.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 301.5; fell
-0.45 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,646.5; fell -0.76 percent
* US Crude : $102.31; fell -0.51 percent
* Brent Crude : $119.58; fell -1.34 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,988; fell -0.88
percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Air Canada : The airline said it expects
to resume normal operations on Saturday, after a labor board
declared a strike by pilots at the company as illegal.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* BIOX : National Bank Financial cuts to sector
perform from outperform
* Manulife Financial : CIBC raises price target to
C$14 from C$13
* North American Energy : CIBC raises to sector
performer from sector underperformer
* PHX : National Bank Financial downgrades to sector
perform from outperform; National Bank Financial cuts price
target to C$11 from C$13.75
* Poseidon : National Bank Financial cuts price
target to C$20.50 from C$21
* Shaw Communications : CIBC cuts price target to
C$23 from C$24
* Sun Life : CIBC raises price target to C$24 from
C$23
ON THE CALENDAR
* Canadian economic data includes International securities
transactions data
* Major U.S. economic data due to be release include retails
sales, business inventories and NAHB housing market index
($1= $0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Kishan Nair and Chandra Ramarathnam; Editing by
Jeffrey Hodgson)