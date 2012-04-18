April 18 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open lower, taking cues from euro zone counterparts, as worries about the region's debt crisis offset positive U.S. corporate results.

TOP STORIES

* Fears of a resurgence in the euro zone debt crisis boosted demand for safe-haven German bonds on Wednesday, while the Bank of England and a European Central Bank official signaled more monetary policy easing measures were unlikely.

* SXC Health Solutions Corp said it will buy pharmacy benefit manager Catalyst Health Solutions Inc for about $4.4 billion in cash and stock, to expand its presence in the business of paying and processing prescription drug claims.

* Canadian grocer Metro Inc reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales.

* Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is to buy Norwegian company Statoil Fuel and Retail ASA (SFR) for an agreed 15.9 billion crowns to gain a foothold in Europe's top-performing economies.

* Nestle, the world's biggest food group, is closing in on a deal to buy Pfizer's infant nutrition business for up to $10 billion to boost its business in China and extend its lead in the world of formula milk for babies, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> traded down 0.17 percent

* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were down around 0.30 percent

* European shares, were down

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 301.66; down 0.13 percent

* Gold Futures : $1642.4; fell -0.53 percent

* US Crude : $104.16; fell -0.04 percent

* Brent Crude : $117.9; fell -0.74 percent

* LME 3-month Copper : $8030; rose 0.2 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Yukon-Nevada Corp. : The gold miner said it has initiated a strategic review of its operations, which may include a sale of the company.

* Brookfield Office Properties : The company said on Tuesday it had nailed the largest office lease for a single building in New York City since 2008, signing a deal with Morgan Stanley for 1.15 million square feet at One New York Plaza.

* Toronto-Dominion Bank : The bank's CEO Ed Clark said on Tuesday he expects to retire "in the next few years", but not over the next 12 months.

* TransCanada < TRP.TO>: The White House on Tuesday renewed its threat to veto legislation to fund U.S. transportation projects responsible for millions of jobs if it includes the politically charged Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL oil pipeline.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Athabasca Oil Sands : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$18 from C$19

* Baytex Energy Corp. : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$64 from C$68

* Cineplex Inc. : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperfomer on valuation

* MEG Energy Corp. : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$56 from C$59

* NorthWest Healthcare Properties : CIBC raises target to C$12.75 from C$12.50

* Power Corp. : Barclays raises price target to C$27 from C$25; rating equal weight

* Power Financial : Barclays raises target to C$30 from C$28; rating equal weight

* Southern Pacific Resource : Canaccord cuts price target to C$2.15 from C$2.25

* WestFire Energy Ltd : Stifel raises to buy from hold

ON THE CALENDAR

* No Major Canadian economic data

* No Major U.S. events and data

($1= $0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Kishan Nair; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)