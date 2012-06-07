June 7 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Thursday, on investor hopes U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke could hint at more monetary stimulus and
after the Chinese central bank cut benchmark deposit and lending
rates.
TOP STORIES
* China's central bank cut benchmark interest rates by 25
basis points in a surprise move to shore up slackening economic
growth, its first rate cut since the depths of the 2008/09
financial crisis.
* Spain showed that it can still access the credit markets
at an affordable but rising cost against a backdrop of feverish
behind-the-scenes planning for a likely European rescue of its
debt-stricken banks.
* The Federal Reserve's second-highest official on Wednesday
laid out the case for the U.S. central bank to provide more
support to a fragile economy as financial turmoil in Europe
mounts.
* Yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc :
reported higher first-quarter profit, but said growth in
same-store sales would slow, sending its shares down in
premarket trading.
* Fertilizer producer and retailer Agrium Inc : more
than doubled its semi-annual dividend to 50 cents per share.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call - Canada
-- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> traded up 0.53 percent
* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were up
around 0.5 percent to 0.8 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 275.51; was up
0.64 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,626.3; fell -0.4 percent
* US Crude : $86.25; rose 1.45 percent
* Brent Crude : $101.82; rose 1.17 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,486.75; rose 1.04 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Sandvine Corp. : The network equipment maker
estimated smaller-than-expected revenue for the second quarter
as several large projects were delayed.
* Viterra Inc. : Australia's competition regulator
approved a friendly takeover bid by Swiss commodities trader
Glencore International Plc of Viterra, clearing another hurdle
for the biggest deal in years in the global agricultural sector.
* Enbridge Inc. : The pipeline operator shut down a
key supply line for Canadian crude shipments to U.S. refineries
on Wednesday but said the outage was expected to be short in
duration and have little impact on deliveries.
* Harry Winston Diamond Corp. : The luxury jeweler
and watchmaker's quarterly profit more than tripled as it sold
more rough diamonds, and the company said it expects global
demand for luxury jewelry and watches to rise.
* Air Canada : The carrier said on Wednesday that
its COO will take early retirement this fall, as the country's
largest airline pursues plans to launch a low-cost carrier.
* Barrick Gold : The gold miner's surprising ouster
of CEO Aaron Regent on Wednesday raised more questions than it
answered for anxious investors, who are left wondering why the
world's top gold miner would axe its CEO just a month after
singing his praises.
* Husky Energy Inc. : Negotiators for the oil
producer and the United Steelworkers union met on Wednesday
without reaching an agreement to end a 13-day strike at the
company's 155,000 barrel per day Lima, Ohio, refinery.
* North American Energy Partners Inc. : The mining
services company reported a narrower quarterly loss as its
piling segment benefited from robust demand due to recovery in
commercial and industrial construction markets.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* AGF Management : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy
from hold, after the company said it would use the proceeds from
the sale of its trust mainly for strategic acquisitions.
* Kinross Gold : National Bank Financial cuts price
target to C$14 from C$15, citing higher costs at its Cerro
Casale project in Chile and lower grades at its Tasiast gold
mine in Mauritania , rating outperform.
* Laurentian Bank : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$52.50 from C$54.50 on valuation and to reflect
acquisition of AGF Trust, rating buy.
* Major Drilling Group : CIBC and RBC cuts target
price citing management's cautious outlook, rating outperform.
* Nexen : National Bank Financial starts with
outperform on valuation.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes Ivey's Purchasing
Managers Index
* Major U.S. events and data includes Initial Jobless
claims, consumer credit and ICSC retail sales
($1= $1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting By Mohit Malukani; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)