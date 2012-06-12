June 12 Toronto's main stock index was headed
for a higher open on Tuesday, though markets remained wary ahead
of Sunday's Greek elections and as investors assimilated news
about the bailout plan for Spanish banks.
TOP STORIES
* Raising the stakes in Europe's debt crisis, Austria's
finance minister said Italy, the euro zone's third economy, may
need a financial rescue because of its high borrowing costs.
* European finance officials have discussed limiting the
size of withdrawals from ATM machines, imposing border checks
and introducing euro zone capital controls as a worst-case
scenario should Athens decide to leave the euro.
* NetJets, a private jet-sharing company owned by Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said on Monday it would buy up
to 425 new business jets from Bombardier Inc and Cessna in a
deal worth $9.6 billion to expand its North American and
European fleet.
* Canadian fertilizer maker and farm products retailer
Agrium Inc said it expects its second-quarter earnings to be at
or near the top of its forecast range due to higher prices for
some of its wholesale fertilizer products.
* Canadian Pacific Railway : The railroad, whose CEO
and chairman both quit last month after a bitter proxy battle,
said board member David Raisbeck has decided to resign, citing
personal reasons. The vacancy caused by his departure would not
be filled, the company said in a statement.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> traded up 0.26 percent
* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were up
around 0.4-0.6 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 270.01; fell
0.27 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,589.8; fell 0.36 percent
* US Crude : $82.42; fell 0.34 percent
* Brent Crude : $97.32; fell 0.69 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,395.25; fell 0.33 percent
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Bankers Petroleum : RBC cuts price target to C$5
from C$7 on lower production forecast for the Patos Marinza
field; rating sector perform
* CAE Inc. : RBC raises to outperform from sector
perform citing solid operating performance and attractive
valuations; ups target to C$13 from C$12
* Fortress Paper : Raymond James cuts price target
to C$40 from C$46 to reflect reduction in its long-term
dissolving pulp price assumption, rating outperform
* Open Range Energy : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$1.20 from C$1.35 after company amends terms of
acquisition agreement with Cequence Energy, rating hold
* Second Wave Petroleum : RBC cuts price target to
C$1.50 from C$2.50, after company cuts capex program for 2012,
rating sector perform
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data is expected to be released
* Major U.S. data include import and export prices, and
federal budget for May
($1= $1.03 Canadian)
(Reporting By Pronita Naidu; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)