June 28 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Thursday, hurt by falling commodity prices, as
investors grew cautious about the outcome of a European Union
summit beginning later in the day.
Investors were also expected to focus on results from
Research In Motion Ltd later in the session. The
BlackBerry maker is expected to post an adjusted loss of 8 cents
a share in the three months to June 2, according to the average
estimate of 37 analysts polled by Reuters.
TOP STORIES
* EU leaders go into a Brussels meeting more openly divided
than at any time since the euro crisis began, with Germany's
Chancellor Angela Merkel showing no sign of relenting in her
refusal to back other countries' debts.
* Euro zone economic sentiment fell by more than expected in
June, as managers of businesses and in factories across the
currency area saw little reason for cheer as the region's
economy stalls, even in wealthier, northern nations.
* German joblessness rose for the third month in a row in
June, though it remains close to post-reunification lows, data
showed, signaling that Europe's largest economy is not immune to
the euro debt crisis and cannot be relied on to prop up growth.
* Malaysian state oil company Petronas will buy
joint venture partner Progress Energy Resources Corp
for C$4.80 billion ($4.67 billion) to gain full ownership of
large swathes of natural gas fields in Canada.
* Canadian oil and gas producer Niko Resources Ltd
reported a fourth-quarter loss and forecast a 23 percent decline
in production for the next fiscal year as output from its D6
block off India's east coast fell.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> traded down 0.46 percent
* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were down in
the range of -0.35 to -0.5 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 275.06; fell
0.05 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,568; fell 0.61 percent
* US Crude : $80.39; rose 0.22 percent
* Brent Crude : $93.29; fell 0.22 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,407; rose 0.03 percent
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* AGF Management : CIBC cuts price target to C$12
from C$13.50, and lowers 2012 and 2013 estimates on a more
negative outlook for asset flows
* Centerra Gold : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to
hold from buy and price target to C$14.75 from C$15.25; says a
Kyrgyz Parliamentary resolution concerning the company's Kumtor
mine creates uncertainty
* MacDonald Dettwiler : CIBC raises to sector
outperformer from sector performer and price target to C$66 from
C$47.50, after the company announced its acquisition of Loral
Space & Communications Inc's satellite manufacturing subsidiary,
Space Systems/Loral
* Teck Resources : NBF starts with sector perform
rating and target price of C$38; says Teck's plans to increase
coal production provide a stable long-term revenue base and that
shares appear cheap
* Timmins Gold : Dahlman Rose starts with buy rating
and price target of C$3.80; says in addition to growing its
existing operations, the company possesses several exploration
targets that could be the source of further expansions
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for
release
* Major U.S. events and data includes first-quarter real GDP
numbers, corporate profits and initial jobless claims
($1= $1.02 Canadian)
