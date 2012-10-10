Oct 10 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Wednesday, tracking global markets, as persisting
troubles in the euro zone and a gloomy outlook for company
earnings fueled worries about stalling global growth.
TOP STORIES
* The International Monetary Fund urged European
policymakers to deepen the financial and fiscal ties within the
euro area with some urgency to restore sagging confidence in the
global financial system.
* Pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc reported a
lower quarterly profit on Wednesday despite higher revenue, but
profits were higher after excluding a gain that boosted-year ago
earnings.
* Aurico Gold said it had agreed to sell the Ocampo
mine in Mexico, as well as adjacent exploration projects and a
50 percent stake in the Orion project, to tycoon Carlos Slim's
Minera Frisco for $750 million.
* Stronger demand for aluminum products from airplane and
automobile producers helped Alcoa Inc's third-quarter profit
before one-time charges beat Wall Street's expectations,
offsetting weak aluminum prices and worries about China's
slumping economy.
* Toyota Motor Corp said it would recall more than
7.4 million vehicles worldwide as a faulty power window switch
was a potential fire hazard, the latest in a series of setbacks
that have dented its reputation.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.13 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.03 percent to 0.28 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 309.44;
fell 0.03 percent
* Gold futures : $1,764.2; rose 0.07 percent
* US crude : $92.29; fell 0.11 percent
* Brent crude : $114.4; fell 0.09 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,150.25; rose 0.06 percent
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* CI Financial Corp. : Barclays raises price target
to C$24 from C$23 on higher assets under management and the
possibility that the company could increase its dividend in the
third quarter
* Inter Pipeline Fund : Canaccord Genuity cuts to
hold from buy to reflect the recent run up in the unit price
* Lundin Mining Corp. : Goldman Sachs starts with
buy rating and price target of C$7 citing the company's
high-quality mining asset portfolio, copper exposure, and
near-term growth potential
* Novus Energy Inc. : CIBC raises target to C$1.10
from C$0.95, says the credit increase provides comfort with the
growth forecast for next year
* Taseko Mines Ltd. : National Bank Financial cuts
price target to C$4.20 from C$4.60, says production is tracking
in the right direction
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes wholesale inventories
and Fed's Beige book