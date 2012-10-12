Oct 12 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Friday, taking cues from its largest trading
partner, after robust earnings from JPMorgan marked a strong
start for the U.S. banks earnings season.
TOP STORIES
* JPMorgan Chase & Co said third-quarter earnings
jumped 34 percent as it made more home loans.
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said that Canada
wants a growing relationship with China, but that investments
must be scrutinized from a national security perspective.
* The world could see a gradual easing of oil prices over
the next five years due to sluggish economic growth and rising
energy efficiency and as production increases steeply in Iraq
and North America, the West's energy watchdog said.
* Oil major BP Plc has secured U.S. government permission to
ship U.S. crude oil to Canada, and Royal Dutch Shell has applied
for an export license, as rising production in the world's top
oil consumer upends global energy flows.
* Germany held firm in insisting it was too soon to say
Greece deserved more time to meet its budget-cutting goals even
as the head of the IMF laid out the case for leniency.
* Output at euro zone factories grew much more than expected
in August, helped by summer demand for food and French car
production, but industry's apparent resilience is unlikely to be
enough to avoid a recession in the indebted region this year.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.09 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.13 percent to 0.31 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 309.09;
fell 0.06 percent
* Gold futures : $1,768.3; fell 0.03 percent
* US crude : $92.3; rose 0.25 percent
* Brent crude : $115.18; fell 0.46 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,175; fell 0.78 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canadian Pacific Railway : The company said that
its CFO Kathryn McQuade, will retire on Nov. 1, after the fourth
senior executive to leave Canada's second-largest railroad after
a bruising proxy battle earlier this year.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canacol Energy Ltd. : CIBC cuts to sector
underperformer from sector performer on concerns about
production declines at Rancho Hermoso, assumptions made for the
Capella heavy oil field and the uncertain commerciality of the
Caguan Basin
* Churchill Corp. : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy
from hold, raises price target to C$9.50 from C$8 on higher
visibility, sustainable dividend and healthy backlog
* Encana Corp. : National Bank Financial starts with
sector perform and price target C$23, says transition to liquids
rich gas and light oil underway, but gas still remains the
driving force
* Petrobakken Energy Ltd. : Barclays cuts target to
C$14 from C$15 on disappointing third-quarter volumes
* Volta Resources Inc. : National Bank Financial
cuts target to C$2.25 from C$4 on reduced expectations for the
higher grade starter zone at Kiaka South
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data include producers price index
and Reuters/University of Michigan sentiment