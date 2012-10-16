Oct 16 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Tuesday, taking cues from global markets, as
worries over third-quarter earnings subsided after
stronger-than-expected Citigroup earnings and recent encouraging
retail sales data from the world's largest economy.
TOP STORIES
* European Union governments imposed sanctions against major
Iranian state companies in the oil and gas industry, and
strengthened restrictions on the central bank, cranking up
financial pressure over Tehran's nuclear programme.
* German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has called for
a great leap forward in European integration ahead of a summit
of EU leaders, urging the creation of a new commissioner with
power over budgets and reform of European Parliament
decision-making.
* Euro zone inflation was unchanged in September from a
month earlier, after the EU's statistics office revised down its
first estimate, and the reading might have been lower were it
not for a double-digit jump in clothing prices ahead of Europe's
winter.
* Insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc reported a 23 percent rise
in third-quarter earnings as enrollment in its health plans
increased and its technology and service business grew.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.22 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.17 percent to 0.36 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : rose 0.33
percent
* Gold futures : $1,743.6; rose 0.44 percent
* US crude : $92.15; rose 0.33 percent
* Brent crude : $115.51; fell 0.25 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,160; rose 0.81 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bombardier Inc. : The plane and train
maker took another step toward breaking the Boeing-Airbus lock
on the narrow body jet market Monday, saying it has begun
assembling its rival CSeries jet, and that it is still on course
to start flight-testing by year-end, despite concerns that
timetable could slip.
* Nexen Inc. : Top Canadian bureaucrat, Simon
Kennedy, involved in examining a landmark $15.1 billion bid by
China's CNOOC Ltd for the oil producer will take up another
government job on Nov. 12, a hint that Ottawa will announce its
decision on whether to approve the takeover before then.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Air Canada : BMO raises price target to C$2.50
from C$1.20 on improved visibility from cost-reduction
opportunities and continued favorable revenue trends and the
ability to defer pension funding requirements giving the company
ample liquidity
* Baytex Energy Corp. : Barclays raises price target
to C$54 from C$51 to reflect narrower heavy oil differentials
and the company's growth profile
* Petrobakken Energy Ltd. : Barclays cuts to equal
weight from overweight citing concerns about the company's
volatile production profile
* Precious metals: Barclays starts coverage of Barrick Gold
, Eldorado Gold Corp and Kinross Gold Corp
with equal weight rating, on rising gold prices and a
renewed focus from the gold companies on free cash flow
generation above undisciplined production growth
* Vermilion Energy Inc. : Barclays raises to
overweight from equal weight and raises price target to C$54
from C$51 on its production per share growth, excellent netbacks
and a strong balancesheet
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing sales
and foreign investment in Canadian securities
* Major U.S. events and data includes inflation, real
earnings and industrial output