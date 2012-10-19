Oct 19 Canadian stock futures pointed to a lower
open on Friday, as disappointing earnings reports from U.S.
technology bellwethers Google and Microsoft sent jitters across
the globe.
TOP STORIES
* European Union leaders agreed a single supervisor will
take responsibility for overseeing euro zone banks from next
year.
* General Electric Co posted an 8.3 percent rise in
quarterly profit, as solid demand in the United States and Asia
for its electric turbines and railroad locomotives helped to
balance out Europe's woes.
* Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services
company, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit,
lifted by its strength outside the volatile North American
market and its exposure to the offshore drilling boom.
* Baker Hughes Inc, the world's third-largest oilfield
services company, reported weaker-than-expected quarterly
results as a slowdown in North American drilling activity hit
prices.
* Rosneft is poised to secure a tighter grip on Russia's oil
industry by buying BP's 50 percent stake in TNK-BP, the
country's third largest producing company.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.11 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.20 percent to 0.28 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 309.59;
rose 0.14 percent
* Gold futures : $1,733.4; fell 0.57 percent
* US crude : $92.38; rose 0.3 percent
* Brent crude : $113; rose 0.52 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,123; fell 1.18 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Astral Media Inc. : Broadcast regulator, Canadian
Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission, blocked BCE
Inc's C$3 billion takeover of the broadcaster on
Thursday, declaring the deal would give too much power to BCE,
already the country's biggest telecoms company and owner of
numerous TV and radio assets.
* Harry Winston Diamond Corp. : The diamond miner and
luxury jeweler said on Thursday it had received various
indications of interest regarding a potential purchase of its
luxury brand business, but said it is not in active negotiations
regarding any such transaction.
* Sun Life Financial : The insurer is committed to
Britain, it said Friday after the Financial Times reported it
had shelved plans to sell its British division.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Barrick Gold Corp : Jefferies raises price target
of the U.S. listed share to $50 from $43 on valuation and citing
company's recent accretive expansion in copper mining.
* Gold miners: Jefferies raises price targets of the U.S.
listed shares of Goldcorp Inc to $40 from $36 and Kinross
Gold Corp to $9.25 from $8 on increased gold price
estimates and the compression of stocks' price multiple.
* First National Financial Corp. : National Bank
Financial cuts target price to C$18 from C$19 to reflect
elevated housing market concerns.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes inflation data
* Major U.S. events and data includes existing home sales
data