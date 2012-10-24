Oct 24 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Wednesday as encouraging Chinese data eclipsed
worries about weak corporate earnings and disappointing euro
zone data.
TOP STORIES
* China's economy is making a slow, steady recovery from its
weakest period of growth in three years, a survey of purchasing
managers signaled on Wednesday, with new orders and output at
their highest in months.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve appears intent to stick to its
bond-buying stimulus, having already indicated it would take
more than a modest show of economic strength for policymakers to
begin taking their foot off the gas.
* Teck Resources Inc, Canada's largest diversified
miner, reported a 78 percent fall in quarterly profit
attributable to shareholders due to lower coal and metal prices,
and it cut capital spending target for the year.
* Encana Corp, Canada's largest gas producer,
posted a third-quarter loss as it recorded a $1.19 billion
after-tax impairment charge related to a fall in natural gas
prices.
* Canadian Pacific reported a 20 percent increase in
third-quarter profit as freight revenue increased.
* Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest
mobile phone company, reported higher adjusted profit on
Wednesday, as new smartphone subscribers boosted wireless
revenue.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.11 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.3 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 300.00;
was fell 0.09 percent
* Gold futures : $1,708.3; were unchanged
* US crude : $86.79; rose 0.14 percent
* Brent crude : $108.76; rose 0.47 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,870.25; rose 0.5 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Celestica Inc. : The contract electronics
manufacturer reported a 13 percent lower third-quarter profit on
weaker demand across its segments and said it expects margins to
come under pressure in the first half of 2013.
* Nexen Inc. : China's top offshore oil and gas
producer CNOOC Ltd said it was still working to secure Canadian
approval for its $15.1 billion bid for Nexen.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties : CIBC
raises target to C$31 from C$30.50 on higher third-quarter funds
from operations and its urban-focused portfolio.
* Parkland Fuel Corp. : Canaccord Genuity raises
price target to C$18 from C$17 on expectations of healthy
third-quarter earnings growth.
* Royal Bank of Canada : Canaccord Genuity raises
price target to C$63 from C$62 citing the bank's acquisition of
Ally Financial's Canadian auto finance business, which may move
the bank from the #3 to the #1 position in Canadian auto
financing.
* Rona Inc. : National Bank Financial cuts price
target to C$12 from C$13; says housing market is cooling and
lower likelihood of an acquisition in one year.
* Zodiac Exploration Inc. : Canaccord Genuity raises
price target to C$0.15 from C$0.10; says deal with Aera Energy
is positive for the company as it will advance development of
the Monterey and Kreyenhagen resource plays.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data include Federal Reserve rate
decision and Markit manufacturing PMI