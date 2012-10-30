Oct 30 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Tuesday, as the initial damage inflicted by a
powerful storm on the U.S. east coast seemed to have been less
severe than many had expected, but kept Wall Street closed for a
second day.
TOP STORIES
* Sandy, one of the biggest storms ever to hit the United
States, battered the nation's eastern seaboard on Tuesday,
swamping New York City streets with record levels of floodwater,
blacking out power to millions of people and bringing
transportation to a halt through much of the region.
* Talisman Energy Inc, that recently replaced its
chief executive amid takeover speculation, reported a loss in
the third quarter mainly due to impairment charges.
* Yamana Gold Inc reported a 6 percent fall in
third-quarter adjusted profit on Monday as lower metal prices
and higher production costs outweighed strong gold sales
volumes.
* Spain's recession extended into the third quarter while
inflation stayed high in October, data showed, indicating a
government austerity programme to cut the public deficit is also
pushing up living costs.
* British oil company BP raised its dividend and signaled a
more upstream-focused future beyond 2014 along with stronger
than expected quarterly profits.
* The Bank of Japan boosted its monetary stimulus for the
second month in a row in response to intense political pressure
for action and mounting evidence that the world's third-largest
economy was on the cusp of recession.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.31 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.14 percent to 0.32 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 296.57;
rose 0.14 percent
* Gold futures : $1,713.5; rose 0.34 percent
* US crude : $85.91; rose 0.43 percent
* Brent crude : $109.49; rose 0.05 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,750.25; rose 0.67 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canadian Oil Sands Ltd.. The company's
third-quarter profit jumped 40 percent and the company raised
its full-year cash flow guidance, despite a fall in synthetic
crude oil prices.
* Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. : The company
will merge itself with its light-oil focused unit PetroBakken
Energy Ltd and transfer its heavy oil business to a new
entity to arrest a fall in its market valuation.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Cenovus Energy Inc. : SocGen raises to buy from
hold and raises target price to C$40 from C$35 to reflect rising
confidence in management's ability to execute and the efficiency
gains that could yield additional operational upside
* Duluth Metals Ltd. : Raymond James reinitiates
coverage with outperform rating and a target price of C$3.75
citing potential world-class project under development in joint
venture with Antofagasta and favorable exploration results
* Progress Energy Resources Corp. : Canaccord
Genuity raises target to C$21 from C$18 on increased confidence
that the deal with Petronas will successfully close at C$22 per
share after it exercised its right to extend the outside date of
the proposed transaction by 30 days
* Teck Resources Ltd. : Raymond James starts with
outperform rating and a price target of C$40, says the company
has a strong coal division that should benefit from a recovery
in coal prices and three copper projects that could more than
double its copper output by 2022
* TransCanada Corp. : Canaccord Genuity raises
target price to C$47 from C$46 after the company said it has
entered into joint venture with Phoenix Energy Holdings to
develop a $3 billion, 500 km oil pipeline from northwest of Fort
McMurray to the Edmonton/Heartland area
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes producer prices and
raw materials
* Major U.S. events and data includes Redbook, S&P C-S 20
and Dallas Fed services activity