Oct 31 Canada's main stock index looked set to
join Wall Street by opening higher on Wednesday, with investors
also set to take cues from Canadian corporate earnings.
U.S. stock index futures rose in what could be a volatile
day of trading as equity markets reopen after a damaging storm
forced a two-day market closure.
TOP STORIES
* Millions across the U.S. Northeast stricken by massive
storm Sandy will attempt to resume their normal lives as
companies, markets and airports reopen despite grim projections
of power and mass transit outages around New York for several
more days.
* Potash Corp, the world's largest fertilizer
maker, is in talks with Israel's government about merging with
its smaller rival Israel Chemicals, ICL's parent company said.
* Greece more than halved its forecast for a budget surplus
before debt servicing in 2013, dimming one of its few bright
spots as rounds of austerity deepen the country's recession.
* Barclays, already rocked by an interest rate rigging
scandal, unveiled two new U.S. regulatory investigations into
the bank's financial probity and said its profit was hit by
charges for mis-selling insurance.
* Walt Disney Co agreed to buy filmmaker George Lucas's
Lucasfilm Ltd and its "Star Wars" franchise for $4.05 billion in
cash and stock, a blockbuster deal that includes the surprise
promise of a new film in the series in 2015.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.17 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.34 percent to 0.55 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 297.01;
rose 0.47 percent
* Gold futures : $1,719; rose 0.5 percent
* US crude : $86.26; rose 0.68 percent
* Brent crude : $109.56; rose 0.44 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,806.5; rose 1.12 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Russel Metals Inc. : The metal distribution
company posted a 14 percent fall in third-quarter profit due to
lower steel prices.
* Torstar Corp. : The publisher reported a 44
percent fall in third-quarter profit on lower spending by
advertisers.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Gibson Energy Inc. : CIBC ups target to C$24.25
from C$22.50 following the close of its $403 million
subscription receipts that will be used to finance the
Wellspring Omni Holdings acquisition.
* InterRent REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises target
to C$6.50 from C$6, says multiple avenues of high quality cash
flow growth should continue to drive higher net asset value.
* Parkland Fuel Corp. : RBC raises price target to
C$17 from C$15, says strong western Canadian refining margins
should help boost earnings.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes GDP by industry
* Major U.S. events and data includes Chicago PMI