Nov 9 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Friday, tracking softer global market, as
investors remained skeptical over a looming fiscal crisis while
euro zone's debt problems also weighed on market sentiment.
TOP STORIES
* Telus Corp, Canada's third-largest wireless
company, reported an 8 percent rise in third-quarter profit as
it added more postpaid customers than larger rival Rogers
Communications Inc's.
* Growth in Germany, Europe's largest economy, is likely to
weaken in the fourth quarter of this year and the first of 2013
as firms postpone investments due to the euro zone crisis.
* France's central bank said it expected the euro zone's
second-largest economy to slip into recession as 2012 ends - a
scenario that could make it harder for the government to hit
next year's debt-reduction targets.
* Enerplus reported a third-quarter loss due to
certain asset impairments and said it expects growth to slow
down next year as it cuts capital spending by 20 percent.
* HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, said it was investigating the
alleged loss of data for clients in Jersey but had not been
notified of any investigation by tax authorities.
* Credit Agricole reported a 2.85 billion euro quarterly
loss, as the French bank paid the price for its exit from Greece
and other markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.69 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.33 percent to 0.59 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 290.88;
fell 0.48 percent
* Gold futures : $1,732.5; rose 0.41 percent
* US crude : $84.31; fell 0.92 percent
* Brent crude : $106.55; fell 0.65 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,522; fell 1.42 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Nexen Inc. : China's top offshore oil and gas
producer, CNOOC Ltd, said it is confident of winning regulatory
approval from Canada this year for its $15.1 billion bid for the
oil producer even though Ottawa has extended its review of the
deal twice.
* Alliance Grain Traders Inc. : The trader of legume
crops, reported lower quarterly profit on Thursday, even as it
said problems for its customers accessing credit were beginning
to ease.
* TMX Group Ltd. : The operator of the Toronto Stock
Exchange reported a profit in its first quarterly results after
it was bought by a group of Canadian banks, pension funds and
insurers.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. : National Bank
Financial cuts target to C$40 from C$42 and RBC cuts target to
C$40 from C$42, after the company posted weaker-than-expected
third-quarter results
* Crew Energy Inc. : CIBC cuts to sector performer
from sector outperformer citing the company's
lower-than-expected third-quarter results and its muted growth
profile
* Dorel Industries Inc. : CIBC cuts to sector
performer from sector outperformer
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. : CIBC ups to
sector performer from sector underperformer, says the company is
now in a position to grow assets under management faster than
operating expenses
* Trilogy Energy Corp. : National Bank Financial
cuts to sector perform from outperform, on the company's
third-quarter being challenging due to weather delaying
operations and continued runtime issues at the Montney oil pool
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes import and export
prices, Reuters/University of Michigan sentiment and wholesale
inventories and sales