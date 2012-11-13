Nov 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Tuesday, tracking global markets, as lingering
concern about a possible U.S. fiscal crisis and delays to an
installment of Greek aid dampened investors sentiment.
TOP STORIES
* Amid a global fright over Washington's political
brinkmanship, U.S. lawmakers return to the capital on Tuesday
with a seven-week deadline to reach agreement on scheduled tax
hikes and budget cuts that threaten to trigger another
recession.
* A clash between Greece's international lenders over how
the stricken country where the euro zone debt crisis began can
bring its debts down to a sustainable level reignited fears that
the crisis could flare up anew.
* Quebecor Inc reported a 29 percent fall in
third-quarter profit as it took a goodwill impairment charge.
* Sears Canada Inc reported a smaller quarterly
loss on Tuesday even as its sales slid.
* German analyst and investor sentiment unexpectedly fell in
November as the euro zone crisis pounds Europe's largest economy
and optimism spurred by the European Central Bank's announcement
of an unlimited bond-buying programme wanes.
* Home Depot Inc reported a higher-than-expected
third-quarter profit and raised its full-year outlook as the
world's largest home improvement chain benefited from recent
improvements in the U.S. housing market.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.36 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.38 percent to 0.58 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 291.83;
fell 0.26 percent
* Gold futures : $1,721.1; fell 0.53 percent
* US crude : $85.17; fell 0.47 percent
* Brent crude : $108.33; fell 0.68 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,613.75; fell 0.37 percent
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Contrans Group Inc. : National Bank Financial cuts
target price to C$10.50 from C$11.50 on company's modest
third-quarter results
* Parallel Energy Trust : National Bank Financial
cuts target price to C$5 from C$5.50 citing an implied
distribution risk for the company and regarding its leverage
* Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. : Barclays
cuts target price to C$14 from C$15, says short-term re-rating
of the company's stock as its spinout is completed will result
in a much higher stub value than what is currently implied by
our arbitrage analysis
* RMP Energy Inc. : National Bank Financial raises
target price to C$3.75 from C$3.25 on another strong test from
the company's well at Ante Creek and its focus on Montney oil
* Tricon Capital Group Inc. : Canaccord Genuity
raises target price to C$6.50 from C$6.20, says as the company
executes on its growth plans and cash flow continues to grow its
valuation will improve
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes Redbook and Federal
Budget