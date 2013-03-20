UPDATE 10-Oil prices slip as rising U.S. supplies offset OPEC cuts
* Coming up: API's U.S. inventory report 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds U.S. inventories report)
March 20 Canadian main stock index futures pointed to a higher open as investors shifted their focus from Cyprus's financial woes to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, where the central bank is expected to sustain its $85 billion monthly bond-buying stimulus despite improving economic data. TOP STORIES * Cyprus's finance minister pleaded with Russia for help to avert a financial meltdown after the island's parliament rejected the terms of a European bailout, raising the specter of a looming default and bank crash. * The Federal Reserve looks set to sustain its $85 billion monthly bond-buying stimulus despite improving U.S. economic data as a new flare-up in the euro zone crisis reminds officials of a risky global environment. * British Finance Minister George Osborne faces the daunting task of delivering another austerity budget to a country impatient with near-zero growth. * Alamos Gold Inc dropped its offer to buy peer Aurizon Mines Ltd, putting an end to its bidding war with Hecla Mining Co. * Freddie Mac, the U.S. mortgage finance company, is suing more than a dozen banks for losses from the alleged manipulation of the benchmark interest rate known as Libor.MARKET SNAPSHOT * Canada stock futures traded up 0.44 percent * U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.3 percent * European shares, were up COMMODITY PRICE MOVES * Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 294.5424; rose 0.31 percent * Gold futures : $1,612.5; rose 0.07 percent * US crude : $92.8; rose 0.69 percent * Brent crude : $108.22; rose 0.72 percent * LME 3-month copper : $7,594.5; rose 0.86 percent CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH * Sprott Inc : Chinese gold miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said it had agreed to set up an offshore investment fund with the company with a target size of $500 million. ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : National Bank Financial cuts target price to C$58 from C$62 after the company reported positive quarterly earnings * Aurizon Mines Ltd : BMO cuts target price to C$4.50 from C$4.65, says Alamos Gold Inc's announcement to drop its hostile bid for the company will have a slightly negative impact * Lake Shore Gold Corp : RBC cuts target price to C$1 from C$1.70 to reflect ongoing operational uncertainty and execution risk associated with the company's Bell Creek Mine expansion and operational issues at the Timmins West Mine * Tourmaline Oil Corp : RBC raises target price to C$45 from C$40 as the company provided full-year 2012 financials which were as expected, given the fact that it pre-announced production with its year-end reserve report ON THE CALENDAR * No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release * Major U.S. events and data includes weekly mortgage market index
* Coming up: API's U.S. inventory report 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds U.S. inventories report)
Feb 28 No. 1 U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co may return more money to shareholders than it earns over the next few years, it forecast on Tuesday, an encouraging sign for investors who have been waiting for richer dividends and share repurchases.
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source