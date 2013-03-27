March 27 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower as Cyprus's bailout woes, weak eurozone economic data
and soft demand at an Italian debt auction weighed on sentiment.
TOP STORIES
* Cyprus is finalising capital control measures to prevent a
run on the banks after the country agreed a painful rescue
package with international lenders.
* Confidence in the euro zone's economy worsened in March,
falling after four straight months of gains, the European
Commission said.
* Air Canada said a preliminary estimate of its
pension solvency deficit has dropped to C$3.7 billion from C$4.2
billion a year ago, reflecting a better-than-expected 14 percent
return on plan assets.
* As Boeing works to regain permission for its 787 Dreamliner
to resume flights, the company faces what could be a costly new
challenge: a temporary ban on some of the long-distance,
trans-ocean journeys that the jet was intended to fly.
* Agrium Inc won another ringing endorsement just
ahead of a crucial shareholder vote after influential advisory
firm Glass Lewis on Tuesday advised its clients to back all 12
of Agrium's board nominees over a slate nominated by dissident
investor Jana Partners.MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down around 0.44
percent and 0.55 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.48 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 296.6224;
fell 0.21 percent
* Gold futures : $1,595.5; fell 0.01 percent
* US crude : $95.85; fell 0.51 percent
* Brent crude : $109.47; rose 0.1 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,591.25; fell 0.44 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Huntingdon Capital Corp : The company said it
increased its offer for all of KEYreit's units to
match Plazacorp Retail Properties' C$119 million bid for
the company.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Gold Canyon Resources Inc : CIBC cuts target price
to C$2.15 from C$2.55 as the company's pre-production capital
costs estimate of $438 million is significantly below analysts'
initial estimate of $1.1 billion
* Partners REIT : RBC cuts target price to C$8.50
from C$9 as the company reported a decline in its fourth-quarter
net operating income
* SouthGobi Resources Ltd : Salman Partners cuts
target to C$2.20 from C$2.80 as heightened political uncertainty
for foreign mining companies in Mongolia continues to cloud the
near-term outlook of the company
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd : CIBC cuts target to
C$11 from C$13.50 to reflect an increased project debt facility,
says political uncertainty in Mongolia remains the key overhang
for the company's shares
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes inflation figures
* Major U.S. events and data includes pending home sales