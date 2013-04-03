April 3 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open slightly higher on Wednesday, though investors remain
cautious ahead of North American jobs data on Friday and this
week's policy decisions by the Bank of Japan and European
Central Bank.
TOP STORIES
* The rate of consumer price inflation in the 17 countries
using the euro fell to an annual rate of 1.7 percent in March,
according to a first estimate from the EU's statistics agency
Eurostat.
* Shares in Vodafone fell after Verizon Communications ruled
out a full takeover, turning the focus yet again to whether the
two telecom giants can do a deal over their Verizon Wireless
joint venture.
* Growth in China's services sectors rose to multi-month
highs in March as a construction boom and firmer demand lifted
business and confidence, auguring well for a modest recovery in
the world's second largest economy.
* British construction output contracted in March for the
third month in a row, a survey showed, suggesting the sector
will have weighed on economic growth in the first quarter.
* U.S. pipeline regulators on Tuesday ordered Exxon Mobil
Corp to take necessary corrective action for its ruptured
pipeline that spilled thousands of barrels of crude oil into a
small Arkansas housing development last week.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures were slightly higher
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.01 percent and 0.15 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 293.2154;
fell 0.28 percent
* Gold futures : $1,570.9; fell 0.27 percent
* US crude : $96.71; fell 0.49 percent
* Brent crude : $110.01; fell 0.61 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,445; fell 0.27 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Suncor Energy Inc : The energy major said its
average oil sands production rose 6.2 percent to 375,000 barrels
per day in March from 353,000 the previous month.
Separately, the reserve estimate for the company's Terra
Nova field offshore Newfoundland has been raised by 21 percent,
the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board
said on Tuesday.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Bri-Chem Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$2.35
from C$2.75 following the company's lower-than-expected results
in the fourth quarter.
* CI Financial Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises
target to C$31 from C$29.50 on target valuation.
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd : CIBC raises target
price to C$27 from C$24 citing a lower assumed discount rate for
Cobre Panama and the impact of the significant capital outlays
in recent months.
* Parkland Fuel Corp : CIBC raises target to C$20
from C$19.50, says the acquisition decision of the company will
create a foundation in Quebec for future acquisitions and add to
its terminal capacity.
* TransCanada Corp : CIBC raises price target to
C$53 from C$52, encouraged by the company's announcement of the
Mainline conversion to oil services as expected.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes ADP national
employment and ISM non-manufacturing index