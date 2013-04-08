April 8 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open slightly higher as the start of the Bank of Japan's
bond-buying program as part of its aggressive monetary policy
boosts investor sentiment.
TOP STORIES
* German industrial output rebounded on increases in capital
goods and energy production, but a sharp downward revision of
the January figure exposed weakness to start the year.
* Euro zone sentiment fell for a second consecutive month in
April due to concerns over the Cyprus bailout, Sentix research
group said.
* Portugal's government will cut spending to meet targets
agreed with its lenders after a court overturned key austerity
measures, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Sunday.
* Canada is investigating a report that its largest bank,
Royal Bank of Canada, is using temporary foreign workers
hired by an outsourcing company to effectively replace existing
staff, a situation the government said it would not accept.
* Voter fatigue with Canada's ruling Conservatives and signs
of stress within the government are putting Prime Minister
Stephen Harper under pressure to freshen up his team and
policies.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up around 0.03 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.12 percent and 0.38 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 290.2366;
rose 0.5 percent
* Gold futures : $1,577.1; rose 0.11 percent
* US crude : $93.5; rose 0.86 percent
* Brent crude : $105.37; rose 1.2 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,503; rose 1.3 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bombardier Inc : The train and airplane maker said
its train unit signed an agreement with German engineering group
Siemens AG to supply 336 million euros of train components to
state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn.
* Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp : The company said
on Friday it has hired advisors to consider a possible sale or
other strategic options following reports that Rio Tinto may
sell its controlling stake in the company's only asset.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Altagas Ltd : NBF resumes coverage with outperform
after the closing of a $405 million equity financing at $34.90
per share the net proceeds of which will be used to partially
fund the $515 million acquisition of Blythe Energy LLC.
* Cameco Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to hold
from buy on valuation
* Canadian National Railway Co : CIBC raises price
target to C$110 from C$105 as the company's headcount reductions
and efficiency improvements look to be slightly deeper or
better-than-expected by 2014
* Reitmans Canada Ltd : CIBC cuts price target to
C$11 from C$13 as the company announced weak fourth-quarter
results due to a decrease in the store base and
higher-than-expected operating expenses
* Vicwest Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$15 from
C$16, says the company can face rough weather in the first
quarter following delay of shipments to retailers due to the
hard winter and blizzards in March and slowdown in the Quebec
market due to corruption inquiries
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes Chicago Fed Midwest
manufacturing index and employment trend index data