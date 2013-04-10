April 10 Canadian stock index futures pointed to
a higher open, buoyed by better-than-expected Chinese trade
data, which signaled demand was gathering the pace needed to
drive a recovery in the world's second largest economy.
TOP STORIES
* Chinese imports of key commodities rebounded in March from
the month before as hopes of a strengthening economy encouraged
end-users to ramp up output and cautiously replenish stocks.
* The White House proposed a budget that sharply trims the
U.S. deficit over three years by forcing millionaires to pay
more in taxes and enacting spending cuts that replace the
"sequester" reductions that went into place last month.
* German premium carmaker Daimler said it might cut its 2013
profit expectations this month, sparking sharp criticism from
shareholders gathering for the annual meeting, as Europe's car
market shrank at an alarming rate.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc made a binding offer for Life
Technologies Corp on Tuesday as private equity firms raced to
finalize a consortium to take the genetic testing equipment
maker private, several people familiar with the matter
said.
* Telecom network equipment maker, DragonWave said
it cut 33 percent of its senior management jobs and amended its
deal with Nokia Siemens Networks to reduce operating costs.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.13 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.23 percent to 0.37 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 291.0652;
fell 0.15 percent
* Gold futures : $1,577.7; fell 0.54 percent
* US crude : $93.63; fell 0.61 percent
* Brent crude : $105.66; fell 0.54 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,566.75; fell 0.83 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Manulife Financial Corp : The insurance company
and the Indian affiliate of Standard Life plc are among the
suitors to place first-round bids for HSBC plc's Indian life
insurance business, a stake valued at about $200 million, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Agrium Inc : CIBC cuts target to C$122 from C$130
after the company's nominees were all elected back to the board
citing lowered first-quarter earnings estimate, expects pressure
on stock in near-term given the uncertainty around Jana's future
ownership.
* Detour Gold Corp : CIBC cuts target to C$37 from
C$40 on valuation following first-quarter production update.
* First Quantum Minerals : National Bank Financial
cuts target to C$25 from C$26 on lower metal prices.
* Keyera Corp : CIBC raises price target to C$57.50
from C$55 on higher expected cash flow after the company
announced an agreement with NuVista to construct a sour
gas gathering pipeline and expand Simonette gas plant.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes FOMC minutes for March
19-20 meeting