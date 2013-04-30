April 30 Canada's main stock index looked set
open lower as commodity prices slipped, but hopes for further
monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve, which starts its
two-day monetary policy meeting later in the day, and the
European Central Bank could provide support.
TOP STORIES
* Inflation in the euro zone has fallen to a three-year low
and unemployment hit a new record, cementing expectations of an
interest rate cut by the European Central Bank later this week.
* BP Plc profits beat analyst expectations by almost $1
billion in the first quarter, helped by two new oilfields and a
strong performance from its trading division.
* Thomson Reuters Corp reported a 7 percent decline
in first-quarter operating profit because of severance costs and
a decrease in revenue at its Financial & Risk division, which
caters to banking clients.
* Suncor Energy Inc first-quarter operating profit
beat analyst expectations, boosted by higher oil sands
production and better profitability in refining and marketing.
* State-backed Lloyds Banking Group reported a jump in
first-quarter profits on the back of improved margins and lower
costs, and raised the amount it expects to save from shrinking
the bank.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.55 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were around
-0.03 percent to 0.13 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 289.2135;
fell 0.26 percent
* Gold futures : $1,473.5; rose 0.42 percent
* US crude : $93.83; fell 0.71 percent
* Brent crude : $103.32; fell 0.47 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,062.5; fell 1.27 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Loblaw Cos Ltd : The company on Monday became the
second Western fashion retailer to promise compensation for the
families of victims of the Bangladesh garment factory collapse
that killed nearly 400 people last week.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Capstone Mining : National Bank Financial cuts
target to C$2.75 from C$3 following the company's high-priced
acquisition of Pinto Valley from BHP Billiton.
* Constellation Software : National Bank Financial
raises target to C$150 from C$125 citing higher earnings growth
in anticipation of more M&A activity in 2014.
* Mullen Group : National Bank Financial starts with
sector perform with target price of C$23.50 on valuation and
EBITDA estimates, believes shares look reasonably valued in the
near term though there is significant longer-term upside.
* TMX Group : CIBC cuts price target to C$54 from C$59
citing lowered earnings estimates, says struggling resource
sector is a headwind for the company.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes growth and producer
prices data
* Major U.S. events and data includes employment costs,
Redbook and Chicago PMI