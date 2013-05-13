May 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower, pulled down by falling commodities prices and weak
Chinese factory output data.
TOP STORIES
* China's factory output growth was surprisingly feeble in
April and fixed-asset investment slowed, rekindling concerns
that the recovery is stalling and adding to pressure on
policymakers to stimulate the economy.
* Elan stepped up its bid to keep its independence by
agreeing a $1 billion deal to buy 21 percent of the royalties
that U.S. company Theravance receives from GlaxoSmithKline for
its respiratory drugs.
* SoftBank Corp is playing it rough in its attempt to keep
Dish Network Corp from breaking up its $20.1 billion deal to
take control of Sprint Nextel Corp.
* Chrysler Group LLC is recalling about 469,000 SUVs
worldwide to update software after some circuit boards were
found to be transmitting signals that trigger inadvertent gear
shifts to neutral, the automaker said Saturday.
* The Obama administration is unlikely to make a decision on
the Canada-to-Nebraska Keystone XL pipeline until late this year
as it weighs the project's impact on the environment and on
energy security, a U.S. official and analysts said on Friday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.44 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.29 percent to 0.35 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 288.7161;
fell 0.17 percent
* Gold futures : $1,427.9; fell 0.62 percent
* US crude : $95.59; fell 0.47 percent
* Brent crude : $103.02; fell 0.86 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,379.15; rose 0.2 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Barrick Gold Corp : The gold miner has estimated it
must invest about $29 million to meet environmental standards at
its suspended Pascua-Lama mine, a filing with Chile's
environmental regulator showed. [ID: nL2N0DR489]
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Chorus Aviation : Canaccord cuts to sell from buy
and downs target price to C$1.50 from C$4.75 citing business
uncertainty and cost issues following first-quarter results,
says dividend cut reflects potential cash challenges
* Leisureworld Senior Care : Canaccord raises target
to C$15 from C$14 after the company announced an agreement to
acquire assets from Speciality Care Inc for $254.2 million, says
acquisition will be immediately accretive
* Wajax Corp : Raymond James cuts target to C$33.50
from C$40 after the company reported lower-than-expected
first-quarter earnings and reduction in monthly dividends
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled
* Major U.S. events and data includes retail sales and
business inventories