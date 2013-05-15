May 15 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower after data showed euro zone contracted for the sixth
straight quarter, marking its longest recession since 1995.
TOP STORIES
* Germany's economy crept back into growth at the start of
the year but not enough to stop the euro zone from contracting
for a sixth straight quarter. France slid back into recession.
* The Bank of England upgraded its growth outlook modestly
0nd penciled in a faster fall in inflation.
* First Majestic Silver Corp cut its 2013 capital
expenditure by 16 percent due to a decline in silver prices and
warned it could make further cuts later in the year.
* VimpelCom, with assets in Russia, Italy and various
emerging markets, reported a 28 percent rise in first-quarter
earnings as it cut costs, but profits lagged market
expectations.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc stepped up Bangladesh factory
inspections while U.S. and European retailers pursued separate
accords to try to prevent another disaster in a garment industry
where more than 1,200 workers have died in the past six months.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.07 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.01 percent to 0.12 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.6824;
fell 0.52 percent
* Gold futures : $1,409.6; fell 1.06 percent
* US crude : $93.21; fell 1.06 percent
* Brent crude : $102.27; fell 0.32 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,113.5; fell 1.82 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Agrium Inc : Canada's Competition Bureau has not
raised any concerns about the company's proposed purchase of 232
farm supply stores from Glencore Xstrata Plc, even though its
review has taken months longer than expected, a senior official
said.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Aimia Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to
C$18.30 from C$18.60, says the company's valuation is
particularly attractive in comparison to its Canadian media
comparables
* Fortress Paper : Canaccord Genuity cuts target
price to C$8 from C$13 as the company reported
lower-than-expected results in its first quarter
* Granite REIT : RBC raises target to C$43 from
C$42, says the first quarter provides a good indication of the
firm's cash flow
* Legacy Oil + Gas Inc : Raymond James raises rating
to strong buy from outperform based on valuation
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes producer price index
and industrial output data