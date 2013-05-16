May 16 Canada's main stock index looked set to open lower as weak euro zone consumer inflation figures overshadowed positive data that showed Japan's economy grew faster than expected.

TOP STORIES

* Japan's economy expanded at a rapid clip at the start of the year, the first hard evidence that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's sweeping stimulus is beginning to rouse consumers and businesses into action.

* A senior official at the U.S. Federal Reserve said he believed the central bank should reduce asset purchases from next month.

* Falling prices in Germany and France pulled euro zone consumer inflation to a three-year low in April while imports fell 10 percent in March, as new data showed the depth of the bloc's downturn.

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc posted a higher quarterly profit even as sales fell 1.4 percent at U.S. stores open at least a year. . And Kohl's Corp reported a 5 percent drop in first-quarter profit on lower sales.

* Cisco Systems Inc posted a higher than expected quarterly profit and said current-quarter revenue could increase, giving some relief to investors who had worried it was being hurt by weak technology spending.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures were down 0.24 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.07 percent to 0.23 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.1707; fell 0.31 percent

* Gold futures : $1,373.3; fell 1.66 percent

* US crude : $93.9; fell 0.42 percent

* Brent crude : $103.8; rose 0.12 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,155; fell 0.6 percent

ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Copper Mountain : BMO cuts target to C$2 from C$3.50 after first-quarter results, says the company continues to face challenges in attaining design capacity and working capital remains weak

* Glacier Media : RBC cuts target price to C$1.75 from C$2 following weaker-than-expected first-quarter results

* Glentel Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$22 from C$23 following first-quarter lower-than-anticipated results

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes Canadian and foreign securities

* Major U.S. events and data includes consumer price index, real earnings, housing starts, building permits and initial and continuing claims