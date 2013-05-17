(Corrects headline to add that the market may open higher)

May 17 Canada's main stock index looked set to open higher, although gains might be capped after San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams hinted the U.S. central bank could begin pulling back its aggressive monetary easing policy this summer.

Canadian inflation came in below expectations.

TOP STORIES

* Big banks won key concessions in the battle over who dominates the $630 trillion derivatives markets as the top U.S. regulator adopted watered-down rules to bring swaps onto exchange-like trading platforms.

* Dell Inc, the subject of a takeover battle between activist investor Carl Icahn and the company's billionaire founder, reported a 79 percent slide in profit as personal computer sales continued to shrink.

* Internet retailer Amazon.com Inc will be called back to the British parliament to clarify how its activities in the UK justify its low corporate income tax bill, two lawmakers told Reuters.

* J.C. Penney Co Inc CEO Myron Ullman told Wall Street on Thursday that the department store chain is emerging from what he called an abyss but warned he needs time to fix the issues of the retailer.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> traded up 0.36 percent

* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were up around 0.25 percent to 0.34 percent

* European shares, were up

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 287.6774; rose 0.31 percent

* Gold futures : $1,380.7; fell 0.46 percent

* US crude : $95.67; rose 0.54 percent

* Brent crude : $104.76; rose 0.94 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7,346.75; rose 0.92 percent

ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS

* CAE Inc : Raymond James raises target price to C$12.50 from C$12 on valuation after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results

* Copper Mountain Mining Corp : Paradigm Capital cuts price target to C$6 from C$6.25 after the company announced that its SAG mill motor transformer failed, which could impact 2013 copper production

* Magna International Inc : SocGen raises price target to $65 from $46 following first-quarter results citing a higher earnings estimate

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes wholesale trade and CPI

* Major U.S. events and data includes lead indicators and ECRI weekly index ($1= $1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore)