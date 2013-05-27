May 27 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower, but volumes were expected to be light with the U.S.
market closed for a holiday.
TOP STORIES
* The European Central Bank will stick to its expansive
monetary policy for as long as necessary though it should be
wary of dropping its deposit rate below zero, Executive Board
member Joerg Asmussen said.
* China's industrial profits growth quickened in April from
the previous month, though the government noted that the pickup
was due mainly to a low comparative base, indicating that the
world's second largest economy still faces slack domestic and
external demand.
* A rift within the Bank of Japan's board over how to steer
its radical monetary stimulus to end nearly two decades of
damaging deflation underlined the early challenges Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda faces in his efforts to foster sustained growth.
* The European Commission is investigating whether Apple Inc
is using anti-competitive iPhone sales tactics and technical
restrictions to squeeze out rival smartphone makers from the
European market, according to documents seen by the Financial
Times.
* French bank Societe Generale's Russian unit Rosbank has
dismissed CEO Vladimir Golubkov following his prosecution for
bribery and will launch a search for a successor, it said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.07 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The price of gold was firmer
* Brent crude : $102.37; fell 0.26 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7299.15; fell 0.23 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alaris Royalty : NBF raises price target to C$33
from C$31, says exposure to the resource space provides the
company with better cash flow diversification in a reasonably
low-risk manner.
* Santonia Energy Inc : NBF raises to outperform
from sector perform, says the company's balance sheet remains in
excellent shape following corporate restructuring last year.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled
* US markets remained closed in observance of Memorial Day