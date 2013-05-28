May 28 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher as investors took cheer after top officials in the
European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan pledged their
support for continued monetary easing.
TOP STORIES
* Bank of Nova Scotia said that quarterly profit
rose 9.6 percent, as domestic retail banking income was helped
by last year's acquisition of online lender ING Direct.
* The European Central Bank can still cut interest rates
further to stimulate the economy if needed, ECB Executive Board
member Peter Praet said.
* Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao said it was vital
to keep long- and short-term interest rates stable but offered
no new prescriptions to contain the recent bond market turmoil
that has threatened to undercut the central bank's massive
easing campaign.
* Europe must urgently tackle youth unemployment, the
French, German and Italian governments said, urging action to
rescue an entire generation who fear they will not find jobs.
* Offshore oil driller, Seadrill, beat forecasts with record
core earnings in the first quarter and it said high day rates
and expected orders would make the second quarter strong too.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.58 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.68 percent and 0.92 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 286.3144;
rose 0.32 percent
* Gold futures : $1,380.8; fell 0.43 percent
* US crude : $95.11; rose 1.02 percent
* Brent crude : $104.14; rose 1.48 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,294; fell 0.07 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International : The
drugmaker said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration denied
approval for its drug to treat onychomycosis, a fungal infection
of the nail. The regulator raised questions about manufacturing
and controls related to the drug's container in a complete
response letter to the company.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Kinross Gold Corp : RBC raises target price to $8
from $7 to reflect that the miner should continue to outperform
due to continued optimization of existing mines
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
Susquehanna raises target price to $105 from $84, says the
acquisition of Bausch & Lomb makes sense and the financial
parameters seem better than expected
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes consumer confidence,
Richmond Fed manufacturing and Dallas Fed manufacturing data