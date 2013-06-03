June 3 Canadian stock futures pointed to a
higher open on Monday as investors shifted focus from
disappointing Chinese factory data to better-than-expected euro
zone manufacturing data which showed the downturn eased markedly
last month.
TOP STORIES
* Euro zone manufacturing contracted again last month,
although at a slightly slower pace, while Asian factories lost
momentum, underlining the somber prospects for the world economy
in the second quarter.
* San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams
reiterated his view that an improving U.S. economy would allow
the Federal Reserve to pare back its stimulatory bond buying,
but low inflation needed to be closely watched.
* CVTech Group Inc, which provides services to
electric utilities, said it had received and rejected multiple
takeover offers from a New York Stock Exchange-listed electrical
contractor, after its second largest shareholder wrote to
investors that the company was withholding that information.
* Bombardier said on Sunday its new CSeries
passenger jet was in good shape to make its crucial maiden
flight by the end of June as it prepares to unveil orders for
the more fuel efficient jet at the Paris air show.
* A long-running fight comes to a head on Monday when court
proceedings begin over an $8.5 billion settlement between Bank
of America Corp and investors in mortgage securities that turned
sour in the financial crisis.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.32 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.32 to 0.43 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 284.01;
rose 0.58 percent
* Gold futures : $1,396.3; rose 0.27 percent
* US crude : $92.83; rose 0.94 percent
* Brent crude : $101.83; rose 1.43 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,368; rose 0.81 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Barrick Gold Corp : The gold miner has paid a
discounted $11.6 million fine for serious environmental
violations at its suspended Pascua-Lama gold project, a
spokesperson for the company said on Friday.
* Centerra Gold : The company said on Saturday it had
sent fuel to its flagship Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan, hoping to
restore output cut by protests and power outages as local
villagers demand the venture be nationalized.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Lululemon Athletica Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises
target price to $92 from $87, believes Q2 comps will benefit
from pent-up demand.
* Canfor Corp : RBC raises to outperform from sector
perform; raises price target to C$21 from C$20, with the belief
that the lumber markets have now bottomed.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes RBC manufacturing
PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes manufacturing PMI,
construction spending, ISM and domestic sales data