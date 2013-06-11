June 11 Canadian stocks were expected to open
lower on Tuesday, hurt by worries that major central banks could
soon end an era of ultra-loose monetary policy, after the Bank
of Japan left monetary policy unchanged and as the European
Central Bank faced a legal challenge over its bond-buying
program.
Shares of Lululemon Athletica were also expected to
weigh after the company said on Monday that Chief Executive
Christine Day will step down once it finds a replacement.
TOP STORIES
* Encana Corp, Canada's biggest natural gas
producer, on Tuesday named former BP Plc executive Doug Suttles
as its new chief executive officer.
* The head of Germany's Constitutional Court said that the
success of the European Central Bank's bond-buying program in
restoring calm to the euro zone would have no impact on its
ruling of whether the scheme is constitutional or not.
* Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central
bank will consider fresh steps to calm markets if borrowing
costs spike again in the future, but the central bank held off
on new measures arguing that bond markets had stabilized.
* Japanese mobile operator SoftBank Corp said it agreed with
Sprint Nextel Corp to raise its offer for the U.S. wireless
carrier to $21.6 billion from $20.1 billion, as it fights off a
counter bid by Dish Network Corp.
* Sony Corp on Monday priced its latest PlayStation 4
console $100 lower than the new Xbox One by rival Microsoft Corp
as competition for gamers' pockets intensifies ahead of the
year-end holidays and gift-giving season.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 1.1 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.76 percent to 0.97 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 285.0433;
fell 0.69 percent
* Gold futures : $1,374.1; fell 0.87 percent
* US crude : $94.52; fell 1.31 percent
* Brent crude : $102.4; fell 1.49 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,062.75; fell 1.39 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Dundee Precious Metals Inc : The company does not
expect the new government in Bulgaria to hold up its plans to
double total gold production by 2016, the company's CEO Rick
Howes said.
* Kinross Gold Corp : The miner said on Monday it is
halting development at its Fruta del Norte gold project in
Ecuador after failing to reach an agreement with the government
over a windfall tax on revenues.
* North American Energy Partners Inc : British
construction company Keller Group Plc said it would buy North
American Energy Partners' piling business for up to C$320
million, as it seeks to expand its footprint in Canada.
* Telus Corp : The wireless company ended its plan to
buy struggling startup Mobilicity after the government blocked
the deal in an effort to boost competition in the sector.
Mobilicity said late on Monday that it would now pursue its
previously announced recapitalization plan, which will be voted
on by debtholders at a meeting on June 25, 2013.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Air Canada : Canaccord Genuity raises price target
to C$5.50 from C$5.25 given substantial potential upside from
new initiatives including new B777s and B787s supplemented by
cost initiatives.
* Cub Energy Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts with buy
rating, says the company has successfully unlocked a
self-sustaining development program and is currently ramping up
production in Ukraine.
* Lululemon Athletica Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts
price target to $87 from $92, says the surprising announcement
of CEO Christine Day's departure is a relevant development that
will weigh on the stock in the near term.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled
* Major U.S. events and data includes Redbook, wholesale
inventories and wholesale sales