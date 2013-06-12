June 12 Canadian stocks looked set to open
higher on Wednesday after the previous session's sell off,
though gains could be capped by fears that major central banks
might begin to wind down their monetary easing policies.
TOP STORIES
* MSCI, the most widely used equity index provider, prompted
market fears about both Greece and Egypt, after demoting the
former and then raising concerns about getting money out of the
latter.
* Industrial output from euro zone factories defied market
expectations of a month-on-month decline and rose in April, data
showed, but the pace of expansion was slowed by a drop in
production of energy and durable consumer goods.
* Vodafone said it had made an approach to buy Germany's
biggest cable company Kabel Deutschland in what could be its
largest deal since 2007 and mark a departure from its roots as a
pure mobile operator.
* Oil sands developer Cenovus Energy Inc said on
Tuesday that Surge Energy Inc will pay C$240 million
for its properties in the Shaunavon tight oil field in
Saskatchewan.
* Three of the largest U.S. Internet companies called on the
U.S. government to provide greater transparency on national
security requests on Tuesday, as they sought to distance
themselves from reports that portrayed the companies as willing
partners in supplying mass user data to security agencies.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.6 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.45 percent to 0.52 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 285.5341;
was unchanged
* Gold futures : $1376; fell 0.07 percent
* US crude : $95.36; fell 0.02 percent
* Brent crude : $102.97; rose 0.01 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7122.75; rose 0.82 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bombardier Inc. The company anticipates bidding
on all six of the new Mexican passenger rail projects it expects
to be tendered later this year, its Mexico chief, Alfredo
Nolasco said on Tuesday.
* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : The bank said
on Tuesday it had named Richard Nesbitt COO, raising speculation
he will be the eventual successor to CEO Gerry McCaughey.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Catamaran Corp : Stonecap Securities raises target
price to $68 from $63, reflecting revised FY2014 adjusted
earnings per share estimates.
* Rio Alto Mining Ltd : Stonecap Securities raises
rating to outperform from sector perform, believes that the
recent share price weakness represents an attractive entry point
for investors.
* Surge Energy Inc : Raymond James Raises price
target to C$6.50 from C$6, says the acquisition of a southwest
Saskatchewan Shaunavon asset and its conversion to the yield
plus growth model is sustainable and is consistent with previous
expectations.
* Westjet Airlines Ltd : CIBC raises rating to
sector outperformer from sector performer citing a compelling
growth story, given its valuation.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data are scheduled
* Major U.S. events and data includes federal budget